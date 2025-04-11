Steelers can thank hated rival for giving them Aaron Rodgers leverage they need

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers continue their everlasting stare-down. The four-time MVP basically has zero other options at this point, but Rodgers would rather contemplate retirement than commit to Pittsburgh. For now. That leaves the Steelers in an awkward position.

Surely, Pittsburgh would prefer to get this over with and establish its quarterback room for next season. Mason Rudolph isn't an NFL starter. He has a track record of mild success with the Steelers, but even for a Mike Tomlin team, going into the season with Rudolph as QB1 feels risky. Pittsburgh has other options, such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft, but clarity on Rodgers is a must.

Leverage has been a bit lacking for Pittsburgh, however, as the Steelers haven't really appeared to have alternative options of their own, aside from a weak draft class at the position. That changed on Friday, thanks to an assist from their division rivals.

The Cleveland Browns officially zagged in their hunt for quarterback help, inking Joe Flacco to a one-year, $4 million contract worth up to $13 million with incentives, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency @JLSports3 told ESPN. Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2025

Flacco experienced a renaissance season with the Browns in 2023, so this is a natural reunion. It also takes Cleveland out of the Kirk Cousins race, and the Atlanta Falcons clearly do not want to begin the season with Cousins on the roster. The Steelers should check in.

Browns signing Joe Flacco opens the door for Kirk Cousins to the Steelers

Kirk Cousins to Cleveland has felt like the logical endpoint to that saga for months. Now that the Browns are going in a different direction, the Falcons need to pivot. Cousins is too great a distraction to keep on the roster. Michael Penix Jr. has been crowned as the QB of the future in Atlanta, so keeping a high-profile vet behind him — especially if the second-year signal-caller struggles out of the gate — will do nobody any favors.

Meanwhile, the Steelers need to find a way to put pressure on Rodgers. They can't afford to wait in perpetuity. Rodgers' decision, if it comes in time, will probably determine Pittsburgh's draft strategy. And, just generally, it's better to have a handle on your offensive game plan this late in the offseason. There is a significant difference between building your offense around Rodgers and building your offense around, well, anyone else. The Steelers would like to know which road they're about to venture down.

Dialing up the Falcons about a potential Cousins trade feels like the next step. There's a nonzero chance Cousins is straight-up a better option than Rodgers at this point. The 2024 season was a struggle for Cousins, who led the NFL in interceptions (16) and fumbles (13), but he's healthier now, another year removed from that fateful Achilles injury. He may also benefit from Arthur Smith's less demanding scheme.

When right, Cousins can lead the NFL in passing yards, rather than turnovers. If the Steelers expect him to achieve even 80 or 90 percent of his peak production, then it's a no-brainer. Pittsburgh invested in WR help this spring. George Pickens and DK Metcalf form arguably the best pass-catching duo in the AFC. It's time to supplement that weaponry with a viable quarterback.

At the very least, Pittsburgh can use the threat of trading for Cousins to force Rodgers' hand a bit. The four-time MVP seems to have all the leverage right now. The Steelers are waiting on him. If Pittsburgh flips the switch and applies pressure on Rodgers, the 41-year-old could be in the building before we know it.