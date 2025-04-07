Steelers aren't only ones Aaron Rodgers is holding up with dreadfully-timed decision

For Aaron Rodgers, this really shouldn't be all that complicated. Rodgers has two choices – play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin this coming season, or retire and start the next phase of his career – whatever that may be. In typical Rodgers fashion, he is taking his sweet time, dropping bread crumbs of information along the way and refusing to commit until the last minute. It's a staple of his, really.

The Steelers need a quarterback desperately and in this case, they bet on the wrong horse. Once Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers instantly became the most-talented quarterback remaining in a weak free-agent class. However, he is also the most unpredictable. The likes of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson – both of whom started games for the Steelers last season – have since signed elsewhere. There is no turning back, as the Steelers and Rodgers need each other assuming the latter even wants to continue playing football.

At this point, that is the major question. Rodgers exhausted all other options, including a brief flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings. However, Kevin O'Connell is set at the quarterback position with second-year player JJ McCarthy.

Steelers aren't the only ones waiting on Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers and Tomlin have long respected one another, never expecting the opportunity to play important roles in the same organization. Were this a decade prior, it'd be a match made in heaven. Instead, Rodgers has put the Steelers and their fans through hell, with the best-case scenario being another early playoff exit. For Tomlin, it's an excuse to keep his winning seasons streak alive, but offer little else moving forward.

Rodgers isn't just holding up the Steelers. Per ESPN and Jets insider Rich Cimini, Allen Lazard is waiting on Rodgers before picking his next destination, which could very well be Pittsburgh. Lazard and Rodgers are good friends and played together in Green Bay and New York. If Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, Lazard would likely come cheap and be a positive locker room presence.

If Rodgers instead chooses to retire, Lazard could seek out a reunion with the Jets, albeit on a lesser contract, per Cimini. Basically, there are livelihoods at stake here. The Steelers would prefer Rodgers make a decision before the NFL Draft, as that could impact their plans in late April's showcase. Lazard is in the same boat, waiting on his captain to pick a direction.