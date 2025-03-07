Steelers' best chance to finally get their wide receiver is no longer on trade market

While it became readily apparent earlier in the offseason that former Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be part of the Los Angeles Rams' plans for 2025, how they were going to effectively pivot off from was up for discussion ... until now. There was a chance the Rams would look to trade Kupp and his $20 million salary, but there likely won't be any takers for it.

That is why it seems more likely that the Rams are going to be willing to eat some of his salary for next season by outright releasing him. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network explained why that might be the case on Thursday night. Kupp seems to understand that he is not going to make $20 million in salary anywhere. Getting at least $7.5 million from the Rams, plus flexibility, could be intriguing, though.

For a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are desperately looking for a complementary wide receiver, this is fantastic news. Not only do they not have to give up assets to a team like the Rams for a player like Kupp, but they will not have to spend as much to get him on their roster. This all points back to the Rams anxiously wanting to move on from their former star wide receiver already.

Listen to what Rapoport had to say about the specifics in Kupp's impending divorce from the Rams.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The latest on #Rams WR Cooper Kupp… pic.twitter.com/JwupxZrSyV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2025

Pittsburgh may want to sign him off the street, but Kupp will have many other suitors in NFL free agency.

Pittsburgh Steelers may not have to trade for Cooper Kupp after all

There are a handful of teams who need a high-end No. 3 or a low-end No. 2 to round out their receiving corps. When healthy, Kupp is that — and maybe more. But in recent years, Kupp has With the emergence of Puka Nacua in the receiving corps, Kupp has not only been made expendable, he has been replaced. Who besides the Steelers could want Kupp?

A few teams that come to mind are the Atlanta Falcons, the Buffalo Bills, the Carolina Panthers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots. These are teams that are either hoping to make a big playoff push or try to find themselves in a new era for their franchise. Some of those teams in question check both of those boxes. But you do see it, right? Other teams want him, too!

What I think hurts the Steelers more than any of the five teams I have listed above is we all know who their starting quarterbacks will be in 2025. Atlanta has Michael Penix Jr. Buffalo employs the reigning NFL MVP in Josh Allen. Carolina is moving forward with Bryce Young. Jacksonville seems to be willing to give it one more shot with Trevor Lawrence. New England has Drake Maye. What about Pittsburgh?

Overall, I think the Steelers will have to answer that question first before they even think about signing, or even trading for, Kupp. Whether it is Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or somebody who is not even on our radar yet, the Steelers need clarity at the quarterback position. Kupp may be free to sign anywhere, but he does not have to choose Pittsburgh immediately.

Should he be released, I do not expect for Kupp to be among the first wave of players to sign a deal.