Darius Slay is used to being the man in the secondary after 12 years spent between Detroit and Philadelphia. However, after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, his time as the No. 1 cornerback may be over. When asked about shadowing wide receivers like he’s always done, Slay gave a non-committal answer.

“It’s probably too early," Slay said on Steelers Nation Radio. “I don’t know what their plan is, technically, 'bout if I’m traveling or not. But, you know, I’m 34 years old, even though I think I can still play at a very, very elite level.”

The Steelers drafted Joey Porter Jr. a couple of years ago and he’s developing into a pretty good CB himself. At this point, Slay is likely viewed as more of a complementary piece as opposed to the centerpiece of a defensive backfield.

Slay provides depth in Steelers defensive backfield

It’s also early in the offseason, and the Steelers coaching staff hasn’t seen much of Slay yet. What Slay has done in the past warrants props, but being a CB in his mid-30s, he’s much closer to the end than the beginning of his NFL career.

Most players don’t make it 12 years in the NFL and for those that do, many begin that descent around this time. So, it may be a while before Slay knows his complete role on this team. He’s expected to play a large role on this Steelers defense, but him shadowing other teams’ top wideouts could be a thing of the past.

One thing that can likely be counted on is Slay bringing his wealth of knowledge and even playing a mentorship-type role off the field as well. Slay is a six-time Pro Bowl selection, an All-Pro and Super Bowl winner. If a young defensive back can’t learn something from him, they might be in the wrong profession.