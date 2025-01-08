That’s bait: Steelers celebration will definitely be taken out of context by Ravens
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost four games in a row and are near 10-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round. The Steelers have all the motivation they need, a veteran quarterback who has been there before under center and an opponent they usually play quite well in the Ravens, minus the most recent 34-17 thrashing in Week 16.
Steelers fans are rightly upset with how the season ended, but thankfully Pittsburgh clinched a playoff berth in spite of their own actions on the field. It's those same actions that were called into question by some Ravens fans during Pittsburgh's midweek practice, when the Steelers were seen celebrating on the field. NFL aggregators quickly jumped at the chance to make a statement.
It should be noted that this is NOT what is happening in the video, but that didn't stop some Ravens fans from running with the false explanation. Thankfully, most fans had the sense to call this post out for what it is – a lie for clicks.
Were the Steelers mocking the Ravens at practice? Not so fast
Steelers reporter Nick Farabaugh was quick to clear this up, officially. Pittsburgh, like many NFL teams, increases the intensity of its practices around the postseason. In this case, the team is clearly dancing to whatever song is playing on the speakers, rather than practicing any sort of choreographed celebration for this weekend. That's one heck of a reach.
The Steelers and Ravens have enough to play for this week. While bulletin-board material is fun for the respective fanbases, what really matters is the talent and game-planning between two rivals. For Pittsburgh, another loss would raise further questions about Tomlin's tenure – perhaps even open the door to trade discussions – and send quarterback Russell Wilson packing.
It's a stretch to suggest Tomlin's legacy is on the line, as the Steelers head coach has 18 consecutive winning seasons and has a Super Bowl to his name, but Pittsburgh fans are running out of patience.
As for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson is chasing his own ghosts. Lamar is on pace to win his third MVP – and incredible accomplishment and another personal accolade for his mantle – but what is striking in Jackson's career is how little he has achieved in the postseason. Jackson is 2-4 in his playoff career, and really earned the ire of pundits with his play against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season's AFC Championship Game in Baltimore.
No amount of Steelers practice dancing will take Jackson's eyes off the prize.