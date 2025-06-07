Steelers dodge first Aaron Rodgers controversy immediately after official signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have set themselves up for immediate scrutiny over one minor detail, but a major conflict. The Steelers revealed a photoshopped picture of Aaron Rodgers in a Steelers uniform with the No. 8 jersey. Could you imagine if they went with his No. 12 jersey he’s worn for most of his career? They might have lost the fan base just as quickly as they gained some faith.

What if the Steelers had thrown the No. 12 jersey on him, you know, the same number Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw wore? It would have been the ultimate sign of disrespect. Rodgers hasn’t even played a snap for the Steelers, let alone won a game yet. What Bradshaw meant to the Steelers, giving his number to a player who has a whole lot to prove in his new threads would have been a major insult.

Crisis averted.

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls in Pittsburgh and was named Super Bowl MVP twice. He was also named NFL MVP in 1978. He’s done more than enough to retire his jersey. While it may not have happened yet, to give his number to a quarterback that hasn’t proven himself with the team would be disrespectful.

Aaron Rodgers has a chance to reach Pittsburgh Steeler fame with a historic finish to his career

Sure, Rodgers hasn’t officially said he’s retiring after this season. But he’s also 41 years old, playing like it, and selective on where he plays from here on out. There’s not going to be too many options left over after this season. Which is why he needs to have a historic season to finish on a high.

If Rodgers can deliver a playoff win for the Steelers this year, it might earn him enough status to be the most appreciated acquisition in a long time. And if he manages to win a Super Bowl, maybe he might earn a shot being mentioned in the same sentence as Bradshaw.

Bradshaw has done way too much for the Steelers to get his number given to a player who hasn’t earned his keep yet. That’s not to say that, after a historic run with Pittsburgh, he can’t reach Steelers fame.

And with a Super Bowl win, Rodgers probably wouldn’t need to come back for another year. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks of the last decade, yet he has just one Super Bowl in his career to show for it. I’m not saying the Steelers are winning a championship now that they have Rodgers.

But if he manages to do that this season, he’d have no reason to come back for a 22nd season.