Packers QB Jordan Love took the high road over first matchup against Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Love is looking forward to playing against Aaron Rodgers this season and it’s not because he has a point to prove. In fact, it’s because he wants to be part of his (presumably) curtain call season in Pittsburgh. Love said, during an interview with Jason Wilde, that he’s looking forward to exchanging jerseys with Rodgers after the game.

It’s a sign of Love’s maturity and growth as a player in the NFL. And a sign of respect to the quarterback he succeeded. Rodgers did a lot for the Packers organization. Unfortunately, they decided they wanted to draft his replacement rather than give him help, leading to a nasty divorce between the two.

But Love isn’t holding that against Rodgers. In fact, he’s embracing one final time of sharing the field with him, this time as opponents.

Jordan Love can show he’s the right person to replace Aaron Rodgers by leading the Packers past Pittsburgh

October 26th is the day the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers will meet and barring any major injuries, will have a chance to give Packers fans exactly what they want. If Love can beat Rodgers, it will be proof he’s the perfect player to lead the Packers back to the top of the NFC.

It would also come in a season that is so important for Green Bay. They’ve had so much scrutiny coming up short the last two seasons. Though they were given the benefit of the doubt as one of the youngest teams in the NFL, they were still criticized for coming up short. This season, they have to win in the postseason. And what better way to catapult that than by taking down Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers on the other side now of Packers QB revenge game

When Rodgers took over for Brett Favre in Green Bay and Favre went to Minnesota, it took a few years for the two to meet against each other. Then they played in October in 2009. Favre defeated Rodgers, 30-23. Rodgers ultimately got the last say, winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay two years later.

The meeting probably won’t mean much other than generate a lot of storylines in the middle of the season. But if Love does lose, maybe he’ll get the same fate as Rodgers and get a Super Bowl out of it. Whether he wins or not, Love will have a great mindset about the matchup.

He respects what Rodgers meant to the Packers and what he was able to do in helping him get ready to be the starter in Green Bay. Now he’ll have a chance to prove to Rodgers just how much he’s learned.