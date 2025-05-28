Steelers fans can watch Russell Wilson’s latest mess unfold with a grin

Much like he has anywhere he's played, Russell Wilson has bought into New York City. Disregard the fact that Wilson's Giants actually play in New Jersey rather than the Big Apple, the new starting quarterback for the NEW YORK football Giants has been spotted all around town, including Game 2 of the Knicks Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Indiana Pacers. However, his first reps on the practice field did not go according to plan.

The Giants opened OTAs this week. While Wilson has said all the right things since signing in New York, including when it comes to playing alongside Jameis Winston and the rookie who will one day replace him in Jaxson Dart, this is when it gets real. Unfortunately for Wilson, he was a bit rusty, and the Giants beat reporters weren't shy about calling him out.

Per Connor Hughes, Wilson started his 7-on-7 drills by missing his first three throws. While Wilson did improve slightly from there, completing one pass for a touchdown in the flat to Noah Gray, Giants fans were hoping to see more from him.

Giants know exactly what Russell Wilson is

Giants GM Joe Schoen reiterated in early May that the plan is for Wilson to start, Winston to backup him up and Dart to learn on the bench. While that plan hasn't always worked out for the Giants in the past – and fans will surely be pestering Brian Daboll to start Dart with each passing loss – Schoen plans to stick with it this time around.

"So again, Jaxson's going to come in, he's got to learn the offense, there's a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him," Schoen said.

As for Steelers fans (and Broncos fans, for that matter), all they can do is sit back and smell the roses. They've seen this version of Wilson before – he is not the player he once was with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson is, unfortunately, all talk at this point in his career. That's just fine on a team like the Giants, but let's not pretend like he's going to lead New York back to the postseason. Neither he nor Winston are that kind of playmaker these days.

Steelers fans are just fine without Russell Wilson

In Pittsburgh, Wilson started hot before fizzling out down the stretch. He became a one-trick pony, chucking his patented moonball deep to then-Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Wilson took far too many sacks as Pittsburgh lost their final five games of the season including the playoffs.

Russ also left on questionable terms in the Steel City, with his camp seemingly leaking information that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith held Wilson back towards the end of the season. That, as well as Wilson's poor play, eventually led to his exit.

Wilson should be just fine as a placeholder in New York, and his early performance in OTAs proves just that.