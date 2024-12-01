Steelers fans and George Pickens irate after terrible missed call on Bengals pick-6
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers could not have scripted a worse start in their AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Just a week removed from losing to the lowly Cleveland Browns in a snowstorm, Russell Wilson threw a pick-six to Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on the Steelers first offensive drive.
Upon further review, however, it would appear the Bengals got away with one. The throw by Wilson was intended for George Pickens, who Taylor-Britt dragged to the ground by his facemask.
As former official Gene Steratore mentioned, there should have been a call against Taylor-Britt on his interception. Illegal hands to the face, at the very least, would have wiped out the turnover and score for Cincinnati.
Steelers fans irate after missed call gifts Bengals a pick-six
The Steelers would score on the very next drive, proving the ball really doesn't lie.
Still, a free touchdown could come back to haunt Pittsburgh later in the game. The Bengals record does not speak for their talent level, especially offensively. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are a scary bunch. Cincinnati also needs a win to essentially keep their playoff hopes alive. While a win would be nice for the Steelers, they can theoretically afford to lose, although Yinzers would be to differ.
As talented as the Steelers defense can be at times, neutralizing Burrow and Co. is easier said than done. Not to mention, Pittsburgh's pressure rate has been down across the board the last few weeks, including the normally-stable pass rusher TJ Watt. Some of that can be blamed on an injury to Alex Highsmith, but this high-priced group has taken a step back recently.
This isn't the first time this season the Steelers have had a call go against them. In AFC North football, every score matters, especially one that occurs when Pittsburgh's defense wasn't even on the field.