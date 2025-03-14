DK Metcalf is hitting the ground running in Pittsburgh attempting to make the smoothest transition possible into Steeler nation. Many times, when a player joins a new team in the NFL, they’ll immediately go to the guy wearing their jersey number and attempt to persuade them out of it. Of course, in Pittsburgh fellow wide receiver, George Pickens wears the same No. 14 jersey that Metcalf did in Seattle. Automatically one might think there’d be a conflict but not so fast.

"He's been here, he's made a staple in the No. 14," Metcalf said. "I'm not trying to take away from anybody's legacy, just trying to help build mine.”

“I’m just here to try to instill any wisdom or any knowledge that he allows me to and vice versa. I feel like there’s some things I can learn from him that he does.”

The respect DK Metcalf is showing George Pickens is a great sign for the Steelers

Classy move by Metcalf, switching to No. 4, showing respect and paying homage to a guy who’s been on the team and has made his name with 14 on his back (and front). Pittsburgh’s fan base is one of the more hardcore devoted one’s in the National Football League. The Steelers are one of only two organizations (New England Patriots being the other) in the league with six Super Bowl victories.

This is a traditional franchise and one that values respect heavily across the board. So, Metcalf coming in showing a great level of awareness will go a long way towards ingratiating himself with Steelers fanactics. His actions should also get him off on the right foot with Pickens. They have a chance to become one of the best WR duos in the NFL.