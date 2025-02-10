Steelers fans waiting for Kenny Pickett vindication get one last Super Bowl knife twist
The Philadelphia Eagles are dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It has been a blowout so far, with Jalen Hurts putting together one of his best performances of the season as the Eagles' defense puts Patrick Mahomes in the hurt locker.
For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, there are bittersweet feelings involved. Kenny Pickett has not seen the field in New Orleans, of course, but he's within striking distance of his first championship ring. For him to potentially win it with an in-state rival, the team he grew up rooting for, is a tough blow for Pittsburgh. It doesn't help that the Steelers fandom is still recovering from its latest postseason letdown.
The first season post-Pickett was a decidedly mixed bag in Pittsburgh. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields absolutely outperformed Pickett individually, but the offense cratered late in the season and the playoffs went an unfortunately familiar direction for Mike Tomlin's squad.
Pickett's reps in Philly have been understandably limited as the backup quarterback, but working with this offense ought to improve his long-term outlook.
As for former Eagles star Carson Wentz, who is backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, this season will end with less of a rosy tinge.
Steelers fans won't get Kenny Pickett vindication in Super Bowl LIX
The problem with Pittsburgh's solution to the Pickett quandry is that... it didn't yield any real answers. Wilson and Fields were fine last season, but neither is under contract for 2025 and neither feels like a viable long-term option. Fields has age on his side, obviously, but he's as unproven as Pickett. The Steelers can't earnestly feel good about his future.
Pickett, meanwhile, with either spend another season in Eagles green, or enter free agency to several phone calls from QB-needy teams. He is far from a guaranteed starter, but Pickett has done enough in his career to earn another opportunity in training camp. The Giants, Raiders, Browns, Titans — these teams need quarterback help. If Pickett signs on next to an unproven rookie or another free agent flier, he should get a chance to earn another starting gig.
The Steelers obviously won't go back, but Pickett has gotten the most out of Pittsburgh's decision to go in a new direction. He's about to get a shiny ring, along with a year of experience learning from one of the NFL's most dynamic and dependable signal-callers in Jalen Hurts. Heck, his OC, Kellen Moore, is about to coach a team with quarterback uncertainty in New Orleans. Who's to say Pickett's next job isn't lined up already?