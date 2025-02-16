3 free agents and more locker room cancers the Steelers should avoid this offseason
By DJ Dunson
If things go according to plan, the Pittsburgh Steelers should leave free agency with a more robust collection of playmakers at their skill positions. However, even the best plans can go awry.
The Steelers have a mandate to make significant progress in 2025. The first step is to hit the bullseye in free agency. To win the offseason, Pittsburgh has to avoid kissing a few frogs. With that in mind, here are five players the Steelers should ignore in free agency.
The 30+ former All-Pro archetypes: Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, etc.
The Steelers are starving for stability at wideout. George Pickens has a unique talent, but his volatile personality makes him difficult to trust. Their second-leading receiver, tight end Pat Freiermuth, finished with only 658 yards. Calvin Austin had fewer than 550 yards and four touchdowns.
Stefon Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL. Even if he was healthy, Diggs would be the worst possible influence to set foot in the Steelers locker room. In his prior three stops, Diggs has benefitted from stellar quarterback play and still found a way to live on the verge of disaster. He’s worn out his welcome in both Minnesota and Buffalo, which suffered from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stefon Diggs) during the end of his stints.
At one time, Amari Cooper was an All-Pro.caliber receiver. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards in fourth last five seasons. However, he struggled mightily in 2024. Since 2021, his hands have been unreliable. At best, he’s a reliable option, but the Steelers need to aim higher than a modest veteran who is well past his prime. Hopkins is in a similar stage of his career as Cooper. He finally reached a Super Bowl as a key member of the Chiefs receiving corps, but he's no longer a playmaker who can uplift an offense.
Kirk Cousins isn't the Steelers next quarterback
The 35+ quarterback tribe runs deep. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, and Joe Flacco are available. Cousins is in a similar position as Wilson was a year ago. It’s a virtual guarantee that Cousins will be released by the Falcons this offseason just one year after they forked over millions in guaranteed money. Cousins is finesse master at the negotiating table, but at this stage of his career, the 36-year-old gunslinger’s body is breaking down and the results were apparent all of last season when he was uncomfortable driving off his back foot or taking snaps out of pistol formations.
He threw for 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 14 games as the Falsons starter, finishing 28th among qualified passers with a 50.4 adjusted QBR. Cousins is a reclamation project who is only two years removed from producing an 18:5 touchdown-interception ratio, but the Steelers have already been there and done that with Russell Wilson.
Javon Hargrave won't help the Steeles defensive line
Raiding the Philadelphia Eagles' defense for talent has led to disappointment over the last two years. Haason Reddick was heard from more than he was seen last season. While Hargrave, who produced like an elite pass-rushing interior lineman two years ago on an Eagles defense that led the league in sacks, has struggled to make the same impact on the Niners defensive line.
Hargrave is expected to be released by the Niners at the beginning of the 2025 league year, which makes him a tempting proposition when healthy. It may be tempting, but Hargrave is on the wrong side of 30 and despite already spending four underwhelming as a Steeler, he’s too much of a risk to expend cap resources on.
Dan Moore Jr. already proved he isn't capable for the Steelers
Sometimes Moore is less, and nobody knows that more than Steelers fans who’ve watched Dan Moore for the past four seasons. After a strong showing during the first half of the year, it looked like Moore had turned the corner as a legit starting left tackle In the second half of last season.
During the second half of the season, he returned to his turnstile ways. He’ll be available at a discount, but even the possibility of him being inserted back to protecting the blind side is a whiff. If Broderick Jones has to sit for any reason, the possibility of Moore getting minutes is enough to put their 2025 starter at quarterback in harm’s way.