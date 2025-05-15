Steelers have already spotted a glaring problem with new rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft just a few weeks ago. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they've already spotted a problem with their young signal-caller. Howard isn't expected to light the world on fire in Pittsburgh this training camp, but if he hopes to make the Steelers roster, he has some glaring flaws he needs to clean up.

Most notably, Howard has spent most of his time playing out of the shotgun. While that worked just fine in Columbus, the Steelers offense is predicated on a pro-style system, and taking snaps from under center. It doesn't sound like a dramatic switch, but it certainly can become one depending on how Howard adjusts.

“Since the draft, it’s really just been learning the playbook,” Howard said. “All I’m worried about is right now and getting better and learning the offense. I just want to help this team the best I can.”

Steelers already have a problem with Will Howard

Howard took about 95 percent of his snaps from the shotgun his final year at Ohio State. The RPO system has a place in the modern NFL, but it conflicts with what Smith wants to do. If Howard is to succeed at this level – and in Pittsburgh – he'll have to work on his footwork in Smith's scheme, even if it's not the best fit for his skillset. Steelers Now's Joe Fitzgerald got into the weeds of what Howard will have to change to make an impact in Pittsburgh.

"For Howard, adapting to this style of offense means learning an entirely new rhythm. He will need to become comfortable with five- and seven-step drops, master play-action footwork, and read full-field progressions post-snap. Unlike the RPO-heavy scheme he operated in college, Smith’s offense requires the quarterback to manipulate defenders with his eyes and make throws into tighter NFL windows," Fitzgerald wrote.

As talented as Howard looked at times in Columbus, there's a reason he fell to the sixth round. Ohio State was loaded with weapons on the outside, including Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Frankly, Howard's job was never all that tough as a Buckeye. While he did have to read the field as any quarterback would, Howard's primary weapons were typically open and created more separation than most wide receivers in college football.

Howard will not have that luxury in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers receiving corps doesn't offer the same talent gap.