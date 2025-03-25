Steelers have chance to do funniest thing ever and screw over Aaron Rodgers

The NFL offseason presses forward, and with it, so does Aaron Rodgers' extended decision-making window.

The four-time MVP is done with the New York Jets, but his next career move is something of a mystery. We know the interested parties — the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants — but Rodgers continues to take his sweet time coming to a decision.

That may ultimately backfire on the 41-year-old, whose 2024 performance fell dramatically short of expectations in East Rutherford. We've already seen the Giants sign Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. While Winston is presumably more of a backup than a bridge starter, there's a good chance New York lands a quarterback in the draft — potentially as high as No. 3 overall. That could mean the Giants are already out on Rodgers.

If New York passes, as Rodgers' preferred Minnesota Vikings already did, it's pretty much Steelers or bust. Pittsburgh still does not have a clear starter after signing Mason Rudolph, but there's not much keeping Omar Khan and that front office from pivoting elsewhere if Rodgers becomes too much of a headache in free agency.

Arthur Smith in particular looms large here. The Steelers' OC has a very particular way of doing things, and his personality does not naturally align with Rodgers' on paper. The veteran signal-caller will demand a certain freedom to make decisions at the line of scrimmage and commandeer the offense. Smith, if we believe Russell Wilson's side of the story, does not like ceding power to his quarterback.

That leaves an immensely funny (if somewhat apocalyptic) possibility on the table.

Steelers could roll with Ryan Tannehill instead of Aaron Rodgers in bid to appease Arthur Smith

Ryan Tannehill spent the 2024 campaign in semi-retirement, saying he'd only sign with a team in the perfect situation. He appears content with life after football, but the Steelers might fit Tannehill's criteria for an NFL return.

The Steelers are almost always in the playoffs under Mike Tomlin, for starters. Plus, Tannehill has a lengthy track record of success in Smith's offense. The 36-year-old spent the best years of his career running Smith's scheme in Tennessee. Might he see a chance to do so in Pittsburgh as a natural rebirth for his professional career?

The idea of Tannehill linking up with Smith in Steel City isn't a new one. Rodgers brings far more cachet and natural talent, but Tannehill is a poised pocket presence with a game-manager skill set that vibes well with the Arthur Smith offense. He's also much less of a headline fiend, which could appeal to Tomlin and a front office that will already be dealing with George Pickens and DK Metcalf in 2025.

Pittsburgh isn't in a position to draft a day-one starter next month, so taking a bridge year with Tannehill and Rudolph in the QB room is semi-logical, even if it feels a bit destitute. Rodgers is "better," sure, but we know Steelers fans don't want to incur the significant baggage that comes with him. Tannehill at least goes about things in a professional manner and doesn't draw undue attention to himself.

Such an outcome would surely disappoint Rodgers, who is running out of alternative options. He's not going to sign in Cleveland to compete with Kenny Pickett or line up a backup gig in San Francisco. Rodgers wants to start on a postseason contender and attempt to salvage what's left of his reputation. If Pittsburgh says no and goes in a different direction, it could lead Rodgers straight into retirement.