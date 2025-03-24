The saddest QB battle is still in play for the NY Giants even with Jameis Winston

The New York Football Giants doubled the amount of quarterbacks on their roster by signing free agent Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal on Friday. Despite Winston acting as a starter at multiple points in his career, apparently that's not what he's going to do at MetLife Stadium in 2025.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, a source clarified the Giants are still in the market for a signal caller despite many pundits and publications thinking they'll just turn to the draft for a rookie.

“They are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than Vikings,” the source told Florio.

Giants still in the mix for Russell Wilson's signature

So, what exactly does that mean? Well, the source indicated general manager Joe Schoen is still holding out hope for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers but added that scenario "seems unlikely" at this point.

Russell Wilson, however, still hasn't signed for a team and reports suggest he's got his eyes trained on the Big Apple. He's certainly doesn't look to be going back to Pittsburgh (and it doesn't seem like the Steelers want him back either).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Wednesday on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report) that New York "is more of a viable option" in Wilson's eyes, given that Rodgers wants to go where he has the better chance of winning.

Wilson isn't a four-time league MVP but he's still a serviceable veteran who can improve New York's poor records of late. He'll be a mentoring presence for young guys like wide receiver Malik Nabers and if Schoen's plan isn't to use the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft on a rookie passer, then he's as good a bridge as any to get to the 2026 or 2027 QB draft class.