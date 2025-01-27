Sure sounds like Steelers are hoping to sneak Russell Wilson return in busy news cycle
It’s a very busy time in the NFL. Lately, head coaching hires have been dominating headlines. But lurking in the back of the news cycle is the uncertainty of what the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to do at the quarterback position.
Well I’m here to bring that to light as reports are circulating the Steelers may be leaning toward re-signing Russell Wilson over Justin Fields. Both were on the roster this past season and while each had their unique play style, were equally productive.
Yet when Wilson returned from injury, he was immediately inserted into the starting role and never went back to the bench. Which makes it unlikely both come back and Bob Labriola, who covers the Steelers, confirmed that. So who are the Steelers favoring?
As quarterback question looms, Pittsburgh Steelers must decide who’s more valuable to their success
While nothing is official, it seems as if the Steelers are leaning toward bringing Wilson back, per a story on Steelers Depot, which makes sense. While Wilson struggled to end the season, he probably gives the Steelers the best chance to win next year.
According to Steelers insider, Gerry Dulac, he said he’s not convinced the Steelers move on from Wilson. There were rumors brewing Wilson may dart to Las Vegas with his former coach, Pete Carroll, taking over.
Nothing is confirmed nor has Wilson given any indication he’s headed west. The good thing with that is the Steelers need consistency at the quarterback position.
Wilson can provide that and if he’s genuinely interested in returning that’s just as important. The Steelers don’t make knee-jerk decisions. They have stood by Mike Tomlin and Tomlin is one of Wilson’s biggest supporters, per the Steelers Depot story.
Because they don't like turnover, it would make sense that it’s between Fields and Wilson for the starting job next year. And if the Steelers are working behind the scenes with Wilson, that could be the next step in getting closer to winning a playoff game.
The fanbase was not happy with how the season ended, understandably, so the Steelers have to hope their own philosophy works. Tomlin was under fire for struggling in the postseason lately and Wilson was under fire for not winning the final month of the season.
That can’t continue next year. The Steelers like what they saw from Wilson this season and it looks like he’ll have a chance to right the ship. Hopefully this time next year, the Steelers haven’t capsized.