Russell Wilson had everything to do with Steelers not firing Mike Tomlin
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have much of a choice at the end of a disappointing regular season in which they lost their final five games and an AFC Wild Card matchup to the Baltimore Ravens – the standard is the standard. Mike Tomlin trade destinations were fun to discuss, but never based in reality. Tomlin reportedly has a no-trade clause and loves Pittsburgh, and the Steelers are always far too competitive to fire the veteran head coach. So, here we are.
As it turns out, the biggest hurdle to letting Tomlin walk one way or another was always Russell Wilson. If this season's NFL head coaching carousel has tought us anything, it is that teams with capable quarterbacks in place have a far easier time finding new head coaches than those who don't.
Wilson and Justin Fields are many things, but Pittsburgh's quarterback room is anything but stable. Heck, Omar Khan is just one offseason removed from revamping it entirely, as the Steelers let Mason Rudolph sign with the Titans and dealt Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Russell Wilson and Steelers QB room limits possible Mike Tomlin replacements
Tomlin could win nine games with my dog at quarterback, but that would leave any plausible replacement in a very tough position. The Steelers would be expected to win right away, even if the quarterback situation left much to be desired. Fair or not that is the standard Tomlin has established. That kind of pressure isn't for everyone, especially young head coaches still finding footing in the NFL.
Along with expectations, Tomlin has also established a reputation as one of the best coaches in the NFL, and arguably a player-friendly one at that. Players want to come to Pittsburgh not necessarily because of the franchise or fanbase, but due to Tomlin – they know what they're in for, and they know they can win. They should also now know that they're guaranteed a first-round exit, but I digress.
Wilson has been outspoken from the jump about how important Tomlin was in his eventual decision to sign with the Steelers. To make matters worse, Wilson told The Pat McAfee Show he was in talks with Pittsburgh about returning for next season.
“I got so much more in me, man,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “I’m excited, obviously, my goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers a long time and hopefully finish my career there. … Pittsburgh is a special place for me. I love it and hopefully, I can play there a lot longer.”
As the rest of the NFL landscape changes around them, the Steelers have largely stood pat for the second half of Tomlin's tenure, especially in the last half-decade. None of that will change with Wilson or Fields under center, and the Steelers seem unwilling to start from scratch. That would limit their chances at replacing Tomlin with someone as deserving.
Don't believe me? Just ask the Saints.