The New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers are unofficially trading their quarterbacks; well that’s at least how it’s shaping up. NFL rumors are circulating that the Jets are targeting Justin Fields – the Steelers are still planning on working out a deal – while the Steelers have been heavily linked to Aaron Rodgers.

According to Connor Hughes' X platform account, there's talk of the Jets seriously considering Fields to replace Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers being interested in Rodgers.

Honestly, it’s the best case scenario for both squads. For Justin Fields, he gets to a team that actually wants him and for Rodgers, he gets one final chance to prove he isn’t washed.

It’s an odd scenario, though, with the Steelers still pursuing Fields. That’s where things could be interesting. There’s a chance that both teams take a gamble and it doesn’t work out. Fields showed he can be a decent quarterback, but the Steelers were quick to give up on him. That is why Fields signed with the Jets – he cannot trust them, and we don't blame him.

Rodgers had a trainwreck of a season, coming off his Achilles tear and has not given any indication he’ll look anything like he did in Green Bay. It's high-risk with a subpar reward for both sides.

New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers swapping quarterbacks could end a lot worse than not

Aaron Glenn is wise to get his own quarterback to begin his era in New York, I just don’t think Justin Fields is the best option. I think it could work out really well, but the chance that it doesn’t is far too risky.

As much as I like Fields getting the chance to start again, maybe there’s a reason he’s been moved around so much. I want him to have his Sam Darnold moment, but it's tough to see that happening in the Meadowlands.

In Chicago, Fields was forced to change his game with minimal weapons and a terrible coaching staff. His confidence was probably shattered and he struggled to even get any real momentum throughout his first four seasons in Chicago.

In Pittsburgh, he was supposed to be the successor to Russell Wilson yet the Steelers have been noncommittal on bringing him back. It was reported that Arthur Smith didn’t let Fields fully run the offense as well, which questions how much faith the Steelers had in him.

That should caution the Jets on Fields, especially for a new regime that has more pressure than any previous staff to win and arguably win now. They obviously signed Fields, but they ought to keep him in a conservative offense to start.

As for Rodgers, the fact that he hasn’t retired is interesting. He is coming off one of his worst seasons in the NFL. He came to New York to save the Jets and instead, further added to their losing ways.

He finished the year with his fourth season with 10 or more interceptions and his eighth season with less than 30 touchdown passes. If he couldn’t find a way to elevate the Jets offense, I find it hard he’ll do the same with the Steelers.

Fields and Rodgers are certainly bound for new teams. But the Steelers and the Jets swapping quarterbacks will probably cause more problems than bring better solutions.