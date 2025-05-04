Steelers keeping George Pickens has everything to do with Aaron Rodgers

Whether the Pittsburgh Steelers can get Aaron Rodgers or not might just be contingent on if they keep George Pickens around. There’s been rumblings that Pickens could be on the move after the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. But if the Steelers hope to end their search for a quarterback, they might have to hold on to Pickens.

According to a Bleacher Report story, which cited ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, trade talks for Pickens have cooled down with Rodgers still in play.

"Keep in mind, the Steelers are in a position where they need to keep that receiver room as attractive as possible for that man you saw at the Kentucky Derby, Aaron Rodgers, not yet signed," Fowler said. "So, they're not really in the business of trading off capable pieces right now that he could potentially be throwing to.

That makes sense. One of the biggest things for Rodgers last season with the New York Jets is he didn’t really have a lot of weapons. And when we he did get Davante Adams, the offense was still inconsistent.

With Pickens, Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth, Rodgers wouldn’t have any excuse about not having enough players to go to. Which is why he may be intrigued to have Pickens and Metcalf together.

George Pickens is the linchpin keeping Aaron Rodgers lifeline for Pittsburgh Steelers

Who would have thought Pickens, for all of his off-the-field antics, would have the ultimate power in luring Rodgers to the Steel City or not. OK, that’s not 100 percent true, but the Steelers seem keen on keeping him if it means they get Rodgers.

That might not have been the case beforehand. When the Steelers traded for Metcalf, it pretty much felt like a sign to Pickens that he was either to get his act together or end up on a new team. There’s also the thought that he would just force his way out of Pittsburgh to be the No. 1 target.

Pickens has always made it clear he wants the ball. With a player like Metcalf in the mix, that could take away from his production. So far, that doesn’t seem like a problem. And maybe with a quarterback like Rodgers, he won’t have to worry about that if the ball is getting spread around.

To think Pickens went from an outsider to a key piece that could bring in Rodgers is shocking. But it’s not a crazy idea. Pickens already has a 1,000-yard season and had 900 receiving yards last year. He’s a productive receiver. He just has some attitude issues that get in the way of his on-the-field production.

The Steelers offense could get a lot more lethal if they add Rodgers and it seems he’s banking on Pickens sticking around to make that happen.