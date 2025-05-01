Steelers have one reason to thank Aaron Rodgers for dragging out signing

NFL coaches and executives typically take a lot of heat for sharing their opinions anonymously by hiding behind reporters, but at least one anonymous source deserves some recognition. In early March, an NFL team executive warned that teams waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision in free agency should “do so at their own risk.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not take heed of that warning. Instead, the Steelers invited Rodgers to Pittsburgh for a six-hour meeting that ultimately led nowhere. The controversial quarterback even held a practice session with wide receiver DK Metcalf, but he has yet to ink a contract with the team.

While Rodgers took his sweet time to decide whether he’d like to continue playing football, the Steelers missed out on opportunities to sign any viable quarterback in free agency. They also elected against selecting any of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers delay could include a silver lining for the Steelers

The Steelers have clearly committed to Rodgers for the upcoming season, but they will be left with veteran Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback if Rodgers decides he no longer wants to play. Still, there may be a small silver lining to the delayed decision.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio suggested on Thursday that the Steelers should wait to sign Rodgers until the schedule is finalized to avoid the spotlight. Last year, the NFL rewarded — or punished — the New York Jets with a slew of prime-time games to capitalize on the intrigue that comes along with a marquee quarterback.

Rodgers would bring a fairly large media circus to Pittsburgh if he decides to join the team. Despite his declining arm and increasingly polarizing public image, he is still a four-time NFL MVP who has already reserved his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That would be enough to get the Steelers into a few Sunday or Monday night games. By waiting to sign Rodgers, Pittsburgh could be slotted into an early window in most weeks, where their middling offense can go undetected and avoid scrutiny.

On the other hand, the NFL isn’t naive and may already be factoring Rodgers into the equation when determining Pittsburgh’s broadcasting schedule, regardless of whether he has signed or not. If Rodgers decides to retire after the schedule is finalized, it could lead to an abundance of prime-time games with Rudolph at the helm, which would be detrimental for the Steelers and for NFL fans alike.