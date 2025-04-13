Steelers' latest NFL Draft connection leads to real George Pickens trade chatter

The moment the Pittsburgh Steelers made the decision to trade for DK Metcalf, it was clear their receiver room was going to look very different in 2025. As it turns out, the franchise may be looking to swap out not just one but both of their starting wide receivers before Week 1 arrives.

Insider James Palmer reported that George Pickens' future with the franchise might be in jeopardy during a recent Bleacher Report live stream. He insists the Steelers are not interested in paying premium salaries to both Metcalf and Pickens; instead, Pittsburgh could want to land a rookie in April's draft to fill the spot opposite Metcalf.

Specifically, Jayden Higgins is a player that interests Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff. The former Iowa State standout checks in at 6-foot-4 and showed a good ability to turn that length into production at the college level. He lacks elite speed, but Pittsburgh is counting on Metcalf to provide that on the outside. A big target like Higgins could do wonders to help keep the chains moving for the Steelers offense.

Could Jayden Higgins connection spell the end of George Pickens' time in Pittsburgh?

The natural question for Pittsburgh fans to ask is what they might be able to receive in a trade for Pickens. Based purely on his athletic ability, he's a potential game-changer at his position. Pickens has an uncanny ability to high point the football on explosive downfield routes. But some teams might shy away from dealing for Pickens based on his perceived "diva mentality."

It will only take one team to convince themselves they can provide Pickens with the right environment to mature both on and off the field. At just 24 years of age, he still has an opportunity to elevate his performance with increased focus. The Steelers understand his potential better than anyone.

That's why GM Omar Khan and his front-office staff will only part with Pickens if they receiver elite drat compensation in return. This is not a trade they should consider without getting at least a second-round pick back in the trade; expect the team's initial asking price to start with a first-round pick and some additional draft capital on day three.

It is in the Steelers' best interest to make a deal happen quickly. Acquiring extra picks ahead of the draft will improve their ability to acquire their ideal Pickens replacement. It will also help the franchise fill other roster needs they still have after much of their free-agent business has been included.

All of that means that Steelers fans should keep a close eye on Pickens' rumors over the coming days. If Pittsburgh is serious about parting with him they need to move quickly. Letting this situation stew is not good for anyone.