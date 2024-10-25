Steelers legend makes it perfectly clear that a Cooper Kupp trade isn't on the horizon
Another day has passed by, which means that the Pittsburgh Steelers are linked to another wide receiver. This has been an ongoing theme for the Steelers, who were linked to Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, and DeAndre Hopkins before they eventually inked an extension or were traded elsewhere. With those receivers off the board, Cooper Kupp is the newest wideout to be linked to Pittsburgh.
It's not hard to see why this is happening. The Steelers are a good team, entering their Week 8 matchup with a 5-2 record. They have an elite defense, but a shaky offense. Part of why that is the case is because their wide receiver room is subpar at best.
We saw in Week 7 how talented George Pickens is, but he's wildly inconsistent, especially as a No. 1 option. Other than Pickens, players like Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and Scotty Miller don't provide much. The need for another receiver is clear, and one as good as Kupp would instantly make this team a whole lot better.
While it's easy for Steelers fans to get excited about their team being linked to a talented option like Kupp, it's hard to not be pessimistic after they've missed out on so many other wideouts. Longtime Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward gave fans even more of a reason to be pessimistic based on what he had to say on the Not Just Football podcast.
Cam Heyward doesn't expect Cooper Kupp in a Steelers uniform anytime soon
When asked whether a Kupp trade was on the horizon, Heyward was extremely blunt.
"I don't know, and even if I did, I'm not telling you. It's every week. Who are we getting this week? Who are we getting that way? Y'all just need to relax. Let us just focus on the players that are on the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. Can't keep worrying about shoulda, woulda, couldas."
Even if Heyward knew about a trade he wouldn't tell the public before it got done, but the way he sounded on this podcast gives the impression that no trade, to his knowledge, is close or should even be thought about.
If a Kupp trade is not on the horizon, that's a shame, because Kupp is one of the best receivers in the league. Injuries have been an issue, obviously, but when healthy, few are better. This team desperately needs another dynamic receiver to pair with Pickens, and having Kupp operate in the slot would make them dangerous.
While no deal appears to be close now, the NFL's trade deadline isn't until Nov. 5. There's still a little less than two weeks for Omar Khan to get something done. Any receiver upgrade would do, but a Kupp trade, in particular, would be outstanding to see come to fruition.