Steelers can lock in their eventual George Pickens replacement with an impressive combine

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is a contract extension candidate this offseason. Given Pittsburgh's lack of depth at an all-important skill position, Omar Khan has a tough decision to make. On the one hand, cap flexibility is something that is working in Pittsburgh's favor as of this writing. On the other, Pickens can be a bit of a headache, and it's worth considering if the Steelers could find a more level-headed replacement via the NFL Draft or free agency in the years to come.

Pickens would not demand the kind of extensions handed out to Justin Jefferson and (likely soon) Ja'Marr Chase. Heck, he won't even get Tee Higgins money. If Pittsburgh and Pickens can meet halfway on a deal, he is worth the risk.

Despite his on-field antics and off-field distractions, Pickens enjoys playing for Mike Tomlin, who has built a special bond with the Georgia product. Getting rid of a player with the talent of Pickens runs the risk of backfiring in spectacular fashion, especially if his next team has capable quarterback play, which is something the Steelers have lacked throughout his tenure with the team.

Steelers favored to land Emeka Egbuka in the NFL Draft with an impressive combine performance

Unsurprisingly, the Steelers are favored to land a wide receiver in the NFL Draft as they look to stockpile talent at the position. Pittsburgh could also trade for embattled wide receivers like Cooper Kupp or Deebo Samuel for the right asking price. Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Steelers to select Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of April's draft. Here was his explanation:

"Scouts love his (Egbuka's) route running, sure hands and approach to the game. He's coming off an 81-catch, 1,011-yard, 10-touchdown season, and he'd fit perfectly opposite George Pickens in Pittsburgh. Pickens was the only Steelers receiver over 550 receiving yards this past season. It doesn't really matter who is playing quarterback for them next season if they can't give that passer more options in the offense," Kiper Jr. wrote.

Eliminating the need for a top-tier quarterback works in the Steelers favor for multiple reasons. First, there aren't many available in the draft, free agency or trade markets. Second, it would allow Pittsburgh to bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields on a shorter-term deal and spend the rest of their cap allocations elsewhere, and this is a team with a lot of holes – think offensive line, defense line and of course wideout.

Should the Steelers trade George Pickens? It's complicated

Pickens is a tremendous talent, but if the Steelers don't believe in his longevity in a tough market and a locker room led by veterans he could tick off at any given moment, then they should flip him while they have the chance to do so. Pickens would demand at least Day 2 draft capital on the trade market, as he's far cheaper on his current contract than, say, Higgins.

Selecting Egbuka provides an avenue for the Steelers to do exactly that, though it is fully dependent on Khan making the correct corresponding decisions at the position, or else Pittsburgh will find itself in an all-too-familiar spot next offseason – searching for help on offense.