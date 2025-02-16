Steelers could lose Justin Fields for the same reason they traded Kenny Pickett
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback conundrum is about as complex as it gets. The Steelers flipped their quarterback room year over year entering the 2024 season, and could very well do the same before the 2025 campaign should they choose. Russell Wilson certainly wasn't good enough down the stretch, and Justin Fields received mixed reviews in his six games as the starter.
The issue for Pittsburgh is the lack of options available. Whether it be free agency, trade or the NFL Draft, the Steelers are not well-positioned to make a big splash at the most important position in football. The Steelers haven't had a capable signal-caller behind center since prime Ben Roethlisberger.
Steelers have been bossed around by Russell Wilson and Justin Fields
In fact, the Steelers situation is so bad they're getting bossed around by prospective free agents Wilson and Fields. Wilson appeared to leak some info taking shots at Arthur Smith, and has been steadfast in his public appearances, saying he wants to return to Pittsburgh. The only issue is he isn't wanted.
As for Fields, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the only way the 25-year-old would be open to a Pittsburgh return is if he had a clear path to the starting quarterback job. He doesn't want to go through a similar experience to 2024.
I don't blame Fields for making such a demand. With the lack of supply on the free agent market, Fields is in position to seek out the best fit. That could be the Steelers, or it could be the Jets, Giants, Raiders, etc. Unlike Wilson, Fields is not an established veteran. He cannot walk into just any locker room and command respect and the starting quarterback job. He will have to earn it – he just wants a realistic chance.
Steelers could lose Justin Fields for same reason Kenny Pickett wanted out
There's a good shot the Steelers can make that happen, but Fields' reasons is all too familiar. When Pittsburgh first signed Wilson last offseason, all Kenny Pickett wanted was a realistic chance to win the starting job. The Steelers couldn't make that guarantee, as they chose to give Wilson the starting reps in training camp.
Pittsburgh then flipped Pickett to Philadelphia for draft capital. Some Steelers fans have since held a grudge against Pickett for being averse to competition, but if he were going to be a backup anywhere, then why not the Eagles, his favorite team growing up? Clearly that worked out in Pickett's favor, as the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
If the Steelers choose to make the same decision with Fields, they will lose him to another team as well.