Steelers might be desperate enough to bring back a player fans never expected

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an eventful offseason, particularly in their wide receiver room. They upgraded in a major way by acquiring DK Metcalf, only to then trade George Pickens away soon after the NFL Draft concluded. Now, their wide receiver room consists of Metcalf and, well, not much else. It's a similar spot to the one Pittsburgh found itself in last season. Given the team's lack of depth, the Steelers might be desperate enough to explore interest in a reunion with Allen Robinson.

Should the Steelers really pursue this? Probably not. There's a reason he's still available on the open market to this point. However, given the state of the team and of the market, there's a non-zero chance that the Steelers might actually pursue this.

The Steelers acquired Robinson ahead of the 2023 campaign, hoping he could be a contributing piece for them. Instead, despite appearing in all 17 regular season games, he finished the season with 34 receptions. 280 receiving yards, and not a single receiving touchdown. He was a complete non-factor despite the Steelers having an undermanned wide receiver room.

The veteran wideout spent this past season with the Detroit Lions and had three receptions for 30 yards in 12 appearances. He was targeted just seven times all year.

Robinson was once a star with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears, but it's clear that his best days are behind him. He has been on three teams in the past three seasons and has totaled just 649 yards combined in that span. There's reason to believe he should retire given his lack of recent production.

Despite the obvious signs, the Steelers do have reason to think about this. Their WR2 behind Metcalf right now is probably Calvin Austin III. We saw how poorly the offense ran for much of last season with Austin as the second-best option. It's not as if guys like Robert Woods and Scotty Miller can be relied upon to do much. The Steelers need receiving help, and there aren't many places for them to turn right now.

Trades for impactful receivers will be tough to come by right now, and the best available free agents, guys like Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen, are also past their primes, would be more expensive, and come with injury concerns. Those are better receivers right now for sure, but would it be shocking to see the Steelers sign the familiar face who can be had for very cheap?

Again, should it happen? Probably not. Will it? There's certainly a chance at this point, which is not something any Steelers fan could've expected entering the offseason.