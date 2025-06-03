Steelers might've just found their George Pickens replacement

It may be addition by subtraction for the Pittsburgh Steelers by moving on from their former No. 1 wide receiver George Pickens in a post-2025 NFL Draft trade with the Dallas Cowboys. However, they still do not have a bona-fide No. 2 option to play opposite of DK Metcalf in their receiving corps. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are fine complementary receivers, but this team still needs work.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the Steelers sought to rectify their second biggest issue on offense outside of quarterback play. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis plans to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to meet with the team on Thursday. This comes on the heels of another big decision.

Despite offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's utter infatuation with the guy, it does not seem like Pittsburgh will pursue a trade in-conference with the Miami Dolphins for Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith. The Steelers still plan on accentuating their receiving corps, so perhaps Davis is a boost there. He was, at least for a minute there, a vibrant piece of the Bills' aerial attack fresh out of UCF for them.

This is probably all about money, as the Steelers could still be up to something in the coming days.

What does the Steelers' reported interest in Davis tell us about what is to come for the franchise?

Steelers could be targeting Gabe Davis as George Pickens' replacement

While Davis does not offer anywhere close to the same amount of talent as Pickens possesses, he knows his role on a team a bit more clearly. Furthermore, I think the Steelers will be honest with themselves a bit more with Davis than they ever were with Pickens. They tabbed Pickens as a No. 1, when in reality, he is a high-end No. 2. Davis is a high-end No. 3, but can be a No. 2 in the right spot.

It may be a bit of a stretch to think the Steelers are the ideal landing spot for him, but there is a chance he could be what he was at times in Buffalo in Pittsburgh. Jacksonville is not for the faint of heart, although wide receiver was one of the Jaguars' few areas of strength the last few years. In the end, Davis needs to find a new place to play and the Steelers could present him said opportunity.

As for what his potential singing could mean, it may be a measure to keep costs low before the Steelers finally upgrade at quarterback over presumably Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Aaron Rodgers is not going to sign for cheap. While the Atlanta Falcons would eat a ton of Kirk Cousins' salary if he was traded, Pittsburgh is still going to end up on the hook for more than expected there.

Davis could sign with the Steelers, but I hope that he gets some quarterback clarity from them first.