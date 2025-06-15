Steelers minicamp headlines: Aaron Rodgers debut, T.J. Watt's absence and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers closed the book on their mandatory minicamp period Thursday. Usually, these early summer workouts are uneventful. That wasn’t the case for Pittsburgh, which has been living on an adrenaline rush this entire offseason. This week, they debuted their new starting quarterback for 2025 when Aaron Rodgers arrived.

Aaron Rodgers makes his mark

The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer arrived with a familiar arm, a new helmet, and, as it turns out, a wedding ring. After months of rumors, Rodgers disclosed that he got married during the off-season. Not only was it juicy for the TMZ crowd, but that morsel of information puts the way he’s moving this offseason in perspective. It turns out 'personal matters' may not have been code for skipping out on workouts.

It did seem a little odd that his solution to avoiding the brouhaha over his trip during camp last year was to simply not sign with the Steelers until he was ready while he tended to “personal matters.” Rodgers’ newlywed status paints his decision to enjoy the off-season in a new light. Unlike last year’s drama in New York when he skipped Jets mandatory minicamp for a controversial overseas trip, Rodgers avoided similar criticism this time by simply waiting to sign until he was good and ready.

Rodgers is already beginning to show his age. According to ESPN’s Brooks Pryor , Rodgers also revealed that he requested the Steelers' administrative assistant print out the offensive installs for him rather than have him review them on a tablet. Fortunately, he’s not bringing Antonio Brown with him.

Brown, who last appeared in a game for the Steelers in 2019 was issued an arrest warrant related to an attempted murder in Miami-Dade County. Last week, Brown got a rise out of people by claiming that Rodgers attempted to coax him out of retirement. Even with the Steelers deficit of receivers, there’s a fat chance of that happening. But back to Rodgers…

Wearing the No. 8 he was given by punter Corliss Waitman, Rodgers showcased his arm which can still whip it with some zip and a new helmet. After wearing a Schutt Air helmet for much of his career, Rodgers was forced to finally make the switch this season after the NFL banned the model he’d worn the past six years in April.

Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones showed up to camp 15-20 pounds lighter, but was adamant about needing a few more weeks to acclimate to left tackle after playing on the right side since 2025. Pittsburgh replaced Dan Moore Jr. with 2024 first-rounder Troy Fautanu, who missed much of his rookie season to injury.

The line’s interior may be the strongest in years, thanks to second-year guard Mason McCormick, veteran Isaac Seumalo, and Pro-Bowl center Zach Frazier, who was one of the NFL’s best blocking centers as a rookie last season. While pressure is on Frazier to demonstrate 2024 wasn’t a fluke, Jones’ performance could define the Steelers’ season.

Given the prized personnel in the pocket is a 40-year-old quarterback who possesses diminished mobility, Jones ability to protect Rodgers on the blind side raises his profile significantly this offseason for better or for worse.

Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson is an enigma wrapped in speed and raw potential.

Given the dearth of impact receivers on the Steelers roster, rookie Roman Wilson’s development is now of the utmost importance. After missing his entire rookie year rehabbing a series of injuries, a healthy Wilson has become a player many are banking their hopes on.

It may be a tall order for a receiver who never eclipsed 1000 yards in Jim Harbaugh's low volume passing attack at Michigan, but he was routinely one of the best at creating separation against man coverage.

That skill set is gold in the modern NFL, especially on a Steelers roster desperate for a breakout receiver. With DK Metcalf now drawing the attention of secondaries, Wilson has a chance to become Aaron Rodgers' safety valve and a terror in the opening field.

Still, questions linger. Can he stay healthy? Can he handle a full-time workload? The Steelers don’t need Wilson to be a Pro Bowler—they need him to be dangerous enough to shift coverage and dependable enough to stay on the field. In a season where the Steelers are banking on experience at quarterback, Wilson’s youth at wideout might be their best shot at explosive upside.

TJ Watt

Meanwhile, an uneasy silence remains on the TJ Watt front.

By all accounts, Watt isn’t disgruntled yet. The three-time All-Pro edge rusher skipped both minicamps as his agent and the Steelers front office conducted quiet negotiations on what could be one of the richest contracts in NFL history. Given the noise emanating from Cincinnati during Trey Hendrickson’s extension saga, the Steelers still resemble a profoundly more competent organization.

Watt, 30, has been the defensive engine for Pittsburgh since his arrival in 2017. In recent years, he has endured an increased workload as the Steelers have failed to develop a second edge rusher with anything approaching his impact. Now, after Myles Garrett reset the edge market with a $204.8 million contract in Cleveland, Watt’s deal has become a greater priority. Garrett and Watt have traded Defensive Player of the Year honors and heavyweights jabs through the media. With Garrett now earning $40 million annually, Watt’s next deal must land in the same zip code.

For now, Watt is staying quiet. But the Steelers know what happens when superstar negotiations turn south and in a division where every team is arming itself with premium pass-blockers, the thought of entering 2025 without Watt locked in could send tremors through the organization.

Whether Pittsburgh can afford to make Watt the league’s highest-paid defender without gutting future roster depth may determine how much longer they can afford to delay a full rebuild.

Fortunately, reports indicate that the negotiations have not gotten contentious, which would obviously dampen the offseason mood. Tomlin questioned whether the deal would be done by the beginning of training camp in little over a month, but Watt missing portions of training camp isn't a significant concern either. After nearly a decade in Black and Gold, he’ll show up ready and in-shape when the time comes.