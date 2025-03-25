One pick the Steelers can make in each round of the NFL Draft to solve their QB issue

In between Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, there were a lot of Bubby Bristers and Neil O'Donnells playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pass rush and great defense has always been a part of this franchise's ethos, dating back to their original rise to power under the icon Chuck Noll. However, we are coming up on 15 years since the Steelers last played for a Super Bowl.

This is a franchise that has hoisted six Lombardi Trophies in its impressive history. 12 do not even have one. Even more concerning, this team has not won a playoff game in nearly a decade. T.J. Watt has spent his entire NFL career in Pittsburgh out of Wisconsin and he has never won a playoff game before. Every division rival has won a playoff game more recently than the Steelers, even Cleveland.

So if the Steelers want to get back to good, they need to take a quarterback with one of these picks.

Pittsburgh has six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers have their first, third, fourth and fifth-round picks, as well as a sixth round pick via the Chicago Bears by way of the Seattle Seahawks and a seventh-round pick via the Atlanta Falcons by way of the Philadelphia Eagles. Their second-round pick belongs to the Seahawks as part of the DK Metcalf trade. Pittsburgh really needs a quarterback...

So without further ado, I will give the Steelers the best quarterback option possible with all six picks.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart

As no surprise, the player that makes the most sense for the Steelers picking at No. 21 in the first round is Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart. After spending one year at USC, Dart transferred to Ole Miss to become one of the better quarterbacks to ever play for Lane Kiffin. He threw the ball a ton in Oxford and banked a lot of starts in an offense that I think translates quite well into the NFL.

To me, Dart plays like a taller version of Baker Mayfield. For a minute there, that worked in the AFC North when he went No. 1 overall to Cleveland in the 2018 NFL Draft. Dart is not a high-end franchise quarterback, but he has the tools to become one. I do not know if he is the best fit for the Steelers' run-centric offensive culture, but they owe it to themselves to see if he can become the guy for them.

Taking Dart at No. 21 is not like taking Kenny Pickett in the 20s three years ago; he is so much better.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers

If the Steelers do not go with a quarterback in the first round, either slightly reaching on Jaxson Dart or grossly reaching on former Alabama Crimson Tide star Jalen Milroe, then I would take a good, hard look at drafting former Texas Longhorns gunslinger Quinn Ewers at No. 83 in the first round. He has the arm talent of Matthew Stafford, but the brittleness of who I think he is as a pro in Sam Bradford.

Ewers transferred from Ohio State to Texas after his freshman season. While he has a ton of starts under his belt like Dart and Milroe do, Ewers has multiple College Football Playoff wins under his belt. Ewers' lively arm will work playing in the AFC North. He might fit the culture of the team. My biggest concern is the guy has very little mobility and is simply too unreliable physically to be a first-rounder.

That being said, I think the value the Steelers would be getting out of Ewers in the third round is great.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard

Of the six quarterbacks I will mention in this post potentially going to the Steelers, the best overall fit might actually be Ohio State Buckeyes star Will Howard. He spent one year in Columbus and left as a national champion. Howard starred at Kansas State previously playing for Chris Klieman. You would be getting a gamer with Howard, but a quarterback who might be more of a thrower than a runner.

The good news for the Steelers is Howard kind of reminds of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's favorite quarterback he has ever worked with in Ryan Tannehill. Drafting a player because he reminds you of Ryan Tannehill is how you end up with Desmond Ridder in the third round and fired after three years. However, Howard coming off the board at No. 123 in the fourth round feels like Dak Prescott.

Howard's prototype has worked in the league before, but he will overcome a bad team environment.

Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord

Against my better judgement, this potential draft pick intrigues me. I understand that Kyle McCord was not any good during his one season leading the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he was a lot of fun to watch and cover during his lone year with the Syracuse Orange. He was every bit the five-star prospect coming out of high school. It did help that his best friend growing up was Marvin Harrison Jr.

To me, McCord's arm is lively enough to win in the AFC North, but he is a tad too reckless for my taste to be a candidate to be the long-term starter there. In a way, he seems like the new and improved version of Mason Rudolph coming out of college football. Rudolph cannot quit Pittsburgh, just like my Atlanta Braves cannot quit Jesse Chavez. Look for McCord to be the nicotine patch for its addiction.

McCord is arguably the one quarterback the Steelers could draft with serious boom or bust potential.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard

Without question, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard would work in Arthur Smith's system. I do not know how much of a thrower he is, but the guy can run. Leonard was briefly a revelation at Duke two years ago before he got hurt and transferred to Notre Dame for one last ride. It was a good one for them, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, and not the Irish.

Of the six quarterbacks I will mention in this article, Riley has the lowest ceiling as an NFL starting quarterback. He is not a franchise guy by any means. However, he is a gamer like Will Howard and could help briefly settle a tumultuous quarterback situation in Pittsburgh. Not saying he is going to be a revelation in Pittsburgh, but there was a moment when Devlin "Duck" Hodges was the absolute man!

Leonard might have the potential to be a bridge quarterback in the NFL, but nothing more than that.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke

If for some reason the Steelers do not take a quarterback with any of their first five picks, I would honestly be okay with them taking a flier on former Indiana Hoosiers starter Kurtis Rourke with their seventh-round selection at No. 229. This would have to be contingent on the Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers or something. Regardless, I really think Rourke has potential staying power in the league.

Prior to transferring to Indiana to play for the one-of-one head coach that is Curt Cignetti, Rourke played at MAC power Ohio. While the Bobcats do not play at the same level as the Hoosiers, we saw Rourke rise to the occasion against improving competition more often than not. Unfortunately, Indiana was no match for the two best teams in the country last year in Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Rourke may not carry with him the acclaim Brock Purdy did coming out of Iowa State, but he is good!