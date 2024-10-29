Steelers are one trade away from overcoming the Ravens in the AFC North
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the season with a lot of question marks surrounding their team. Pittsburgh had gutted their quarterback room and replaced it with a young QB who's struggled and a veteran who looked to be on his last leg. They brought in Arthur Smith to be their offensive coordinator and traded away Diontae Johnson. Not a lot of people outside of the Steel City believed that this team had any chance to make waves, with some experts predicting them to finish fourth in the AFC North.
Through Week 8, those experts couldn't have been more wrong. Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the AFC North with a record of 6-2. Not only are they atop the division, but they have the highest point differential, and the lowest points allowed in the division, by quite a bit.
But the Baltimore Ravens are still seen by many to be the top dog in the division. Pittsburgh and Baltimore haven't played this season, so it's tough to definitively say who the better team is. But the Steelers could make one move to place themselves above the Ravens heading into the second half of the season.
Steelers are one WR trade away from topping the Ravens in the AFC North
The one upgrade that the Steelers could make to this roster in the new Russell Wilson era is to add a wide receiver.
With Wilson at the helm, the offense hasn't struggled to produce whatsoever. It's been one of the best units in the league over the last two weeks with Wilson throwing for 542 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in his time as the starter.
But adding another wide receiver would be another wrinkle to Arthur Smith's offense that makes this team that much harder to beat.
In the past, the Steelers have been connected to superstar wide receivers like Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk and Cooper Kupp, but they failed to land all three of them. Now, they could turn their attention to a wide receiver like Mike Williams of the New York Jets or Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers. Even Darius Slayton from the New York Giants would be an upgrade at WR2.
Wilson hasn't missed a beat with his wide receiver core though. While they have struggled at times, i.e. Calvin Austin's drop in Week 7 and Van Jefferson's miscommunication that caused a missed touchdown in Week 8, they have been productive other times.
In two games with Wilson, Jefferson has 6 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Austin has 4 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Still, Pittsburgh would be much better if they could add another productive wide receiver to Wilson's arsenal.