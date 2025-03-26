What are the Steelers options at quarterback after losing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?

Russell Wilson’s deal with the Giants potentially puts the Steelers in a pickle.

The desperation is palpable on 3400 Water St. within the confines of the Pittsburgh Steelers headquarters. For weeks, Russell Wilson signaled his interest in returning to the organization while waiting out Aaron Rodgers’ decision-making process. After the New York Giants bit on future podcast host, Jameis Winston, his choices appeared to dwindle to Pittsburgh or Cleveland. However, on Tuesday, they doubled back by inking Wilson to a one-year $21 million contract, a year after the G-Men opted to ride with Daniel Jones for another year.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have debased themselves even further by lowballing Justin Fields, and punting on a senescent future Hall of Famer who wanted to run it back, just so they could continue getting strung along by a dusty future Hall of Famer who inhales attention like the rest of us do oxygen.

For his part, Rodgers seems preoccupied with creating another long-drawn-out offseason drama. A year ago, it was Rodgers’ darkness retreat that predated his free agency decision. This season, he’s just gone dark.

The Steelers have been stuck on a quarter carousel analogous to the PGA’s Senior Tour. Big Ben, Wilson, Rodgers. Even Kirk Cousins still exists as a trade possibility. The longer that Rodgers toys with the Steelers, the more they should entertain hopping off and drafting a young whippersnapper with their first-round pick.

The Steelers may have to find their quarterback in the NFL Draft

If the option presents itself, Ole Miss flamethrower Jaxson Dart is their most promising alternative. At 6-foot-2, he stands tall in the pocket, possesses a high degree of moxy under pressure, and has more pep in his escaping the pocket or on designed runs.

He's also the epitome of an Arthur Smith quarterback. His strengths are getting the ball out quickly, movement throws, and hitting the free throws across the middle of the field. He finished the year fourth in the country in yards per completion. Dart led the FBS in total yards, led the SEC in passing, ran for 1,500 yards in his final two seasons, and threw only 11 interceptions in his final two seasons. The downside is that Mel Kiper considers him the No. 18 recruit and the New Orleans Saints' interest is ballooning at No. 9.

The element that separates Dart from Will Levis or Kenny Pickett isn’t his athleticism, Pro Day throws, or that he was endowed with the name of a Daredevil street-level villain. It’s that he is buoyed by three years of high-quality tape behind him that backs up his gradually improving play at Ole Miss.

If Rodgers leaves the Steelers hanging they could be stuck with Mason Rudolph trying to do his best Neil O’Donnell impression. Thirty years ago, the former 70th overall pick in the 1990 Draft led the Steelers to Super Bowl ___ and then wasn’t invited back by Bill Cowher. If the idea was to get younger or to level up at quarterback, Rudolph, who’ll be 30 by Week 1, is one step forward and two steps backward.

In seven seasons since the Steelers drafted Rudolph 76th overall, he's thrown 28 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in 29 starts. After an offseason spent upgrading the receiver talent, beginning a season with Rudolph at quarterback during a make-or-break season is tantamount to front-office malpractice. On the plus side(depending on how you look at it), Mike Tomlin could probably squeeze eight or nine wins out of him.