Najee Harris is a bell-cow back in every definition of the word. Harris has never suffered a major injury – knock on wood – and for most teams would be an excellent complimentary rusher, if not the lead back. However, if his time in Pittsburgh of late has proven anything, it is that he lacks the vision and explosiveness necessary to be a good fit in Arthur Smith's scheme. That is not a knock on Harris, but letting the 26-year-old walk would be ideal for all parties.

Harris made clear last offseason he was looking for a multiyear contract, perhaps one that makes him one of the highest-paid players at his position. While the value of running backs is on the rebound, the Steelers are unlikely to pay Harris his worth, especially with a draft class loaded at his same position rapidly approaching. The Steelers shouldn't use their first-round pick on a running back, but a Day 2 selection is on the table.

Gerry Dulac reported the Steelers were expected to meet with Harris' agent in hopes of getting a deal done at the combine. Such a contract would likely be short term and in the $7 million to $10 million range, so a slight increase from the $6.7 million player option Pittsburgh declined on Harris' rookie contract.

Steelers are prioritizing Najee Harris at the NFL Combine

Najee is a professional and his teammates rarely have anything negative to say about him. However, he averages under four yards per carry for his career. Last season he had just six rushing touchdowns. Some of that can be blamed on Smith or the Steelers offensive line, but not all of it. Pittsburgh also has a capable back in Jaylen Warren behind Harris. I don't quite understand why re-signing the Alabama product is atop Omar Khan's priority list.

Steelers should've been watching Cam Skattebo at the NFL Combine

And if their priorities are as out of whack as they seem, they surely were not watching with much intensity when Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo – a player who would complement Warren well in the Steelers backfield – put on a show at the combine.

Skattebo had a 39.50 inch vertical jump, and a 10-3 broad jump, ranking among the event leaders at his position in both. When asked what he brings to any interested NFL team, Skattebo provided an answer Steelers fans will love.

“I’m physical. People don’t think I’m as fast as I am, but I am fast. Punish the defender because they don’t want to do it for four quarters…My objective at the end of the day is to get to the end zone," Skattebo said.

Perhaps Pittsburgh is doing their due diligence behind the scenes, but prioritizing Harris when his best days are behind him is risky.