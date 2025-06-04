Steelers re-engage Jonnu Smith trade talks after OTAs injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been highly connected to Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith in recent days. Whether the Black and Gold can satisfy his contract demands and send out fair trade compensation remains to be seen. However, they may feel more inclined to do so following an unfortunate injury to offseason acquisition Donald Parham Jr.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Parham suffered a torn Achilles during Pittsburgh's organized team activities on Tuesday, "likely" ending his 2025 campaign before it started. It's an unfortunate development for a player who figured to carve out a role in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's multi-tight end system. The timing is oddly ironic, but the Steelers' need for Jonnu subsequently becomes more pressing.

Donald Parham Jr. was supposed to compliment Pat Freiermuth

Parham is an enormous target in the middle of the field (6-foot-8, 237 pounds). He flashed as an athletic, big-play and red zone threat in his first four seasons as a pro with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old spent 2024 with the Denver Broncos' practice squad before signing a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Steelers in February.

Pittsburgh didn't make a significant investment in Parham, but he could've been an ancillary piece alongside fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers are bereft of proven pass-catching talent beyond newcomer D.K. Metcalf and the latter -- they need as many bites at the apple as possible. Losing the former probably marks a bigger blow than the club would hope, and that's why Jonnu suddenly becomes a priority.

Jonnu Smith is a clear upgrade on Parham

Jonnu not only presents the Steelers with a viable replacement for Parham but also a notable upgrade. The veteran seam stretcher enjoyed a breakout year with Miami in 2024, setting career-highs across the board en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. Moreover, he has strong ties to Pittsburgh's play-caller across multiple stops.

While Pittsburgh didn't need another reason to strike a deal with Miami (and Jonnu), losing Parham certainly gives them one. Darnell Washington, AKA the self-proclaimed "sixth lineman," is merely a blocking tight end with 71 catches across five seasons in college and the pros. Undrafted rookie free agent JJ Galbreath isn't a lock to make the Steelers' 53-man roster.