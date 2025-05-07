These 3 Steelers replacements for George Pickens have way less baggage

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday morning in a move that surprised pundits around the NFL, not necessarily because of those involved, but due to the timing. Pickens name was floated prior to the draft – with the Cowboys as a possible suitor – but by adding picks for the '26 and '27 drafts, the Steelers made their plan behind center crystal clear.

In the meantime, though, the Steelers will need to replace Pickens. Aaron Rodgers signing still seems likely at this stage, which opens the door to bring in weapons he is familiar with at an adjusted cost. If Rodgers chooses to retire instead of signing in Pittsburgh, well, the Steelers will be right back where they started.

Pickens was a headache at times and immensely talented at others. He brought All-Pro level potential and a ton of baggage with him upon being drafted in the second round out of Georgia. Ideally, his replacement won't have the latter.

3. Allen Lazard is behind the first door

Allen Lazard and Rodgers have long been attached at the hip. Lazard has been friends with Rodgers dating back to his days in Green Bay. When the Packers flipped Rodgers to the New York Jets, Lazard soon followed. Lazard put up two respectable campaigns in New York, and finished last season with 530 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The Steelers could do a lot worse in their wide receiver room, and while they should not add him specifically because of his connection to Rodgers, it cannot hurt matters.

Lazard took a pay cut to remain with the New York Jets this offseason. However, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, a trade remains on the table should Rodgers sign with the Steelers. Much like all Pittsburgh fans, Lazard is left waiting for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. As Florio mentioned and we hinted at above, Lazard's salary makes him a bargain for the Steelers, even as a low-end WR2.

"Lazard recently slashed his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, with $1.75 million of it guaranteed. That becomes a downright bargain for the Steelers, who suddenly have a gaping hole on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf," Florio wrote.

Sign us up.

2. Is Romeo Doubs available via trade?

The Green Bay Packers made it crystal clear they didn't trust their wide receiver room as previously-assembled in the NFL Draft. Brian Gutekunst used two early picks on wide receivers, selecting Texas product Matthew Golden in the first round, and then adding Savion Williams in the third for good measure.

Last season, the Packers had plenty of good but not great receivers for Jordan Love to choose from. This April, they chose to swing for the fences with Golden. The Packers hadn't spent a first-round pick on a wideout throughout Rodgers' entire tenure. Love is different. He needs the help.

This opens up a trade opportunity for the Steelers, if interested. Romeo Doubs has been floated in conversations among pundits as a way for Green Bay to recoup some draft capital for 2026 and beyond. If Rodgers approves, then why not make the call? FanSided's Lior Lampert agrees with Doubs value in the right situation:

"The presence of Golden and Williams moves Doubs further down the pecking order of a talented, crowded receiving room. The latter was already competing with 2023 second-rounder Jayden Reed and 2022 draft classmate Christian Watson for opportunities. Suddenly, a breakup might be the most logical outcome for all parties involved," Lampert wrote.

What are the Steelers waiting for?

1. Amari Cooper is available to the highest bidder

Amari Cooper is just a season removed from back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns with the Cleveland Browns, of all teams. Cooper is an immaculate route runner at his best, and while he can't turn on the burners like he once could, he be an excellent addition opposite of Metcalf, who is one of the best deep threats in the NFL. Whether the Steelers quarterback is Rodgers, Mason Rudolph or even myself is irrelevant – their offense will be better with Cooper in it.

The 2024 season was a down year for Cooper, who struggled in Cleveland without a quarterback, and then failed to make much of an impact after he was dealt to the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. While Cooper's price tag is higher than most veteran wide receivers available, the longer he sits on the open market, the cheaper he will become. Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan is playing the waiting game, in a sense, as Rodgers is priority No. 1 for the Steelers.

However, adding Cooper would provide the Steelers with an option over the middle, while Metcalf thrives in explosive plays. Pittsburgh would also be able to rely on the likes of Calvin Austin III in the slot, a more natural fit for him, rather than on the outside.

What looks to be a glaring roster flaw post-Pickens trade could becoming a strength if the Steelers act now.