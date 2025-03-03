Steelers rivals give Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan every reason to avoid Sam Darnold

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback, that much we do know. The Steelers Plan A, it would appear, is to re-sign Justin Fields as the interim option. Fields went 4-2 to start last season in a conservative offensive system under coordinator Arthur Smith.

It's not the best option for the Steelers, but Fields would come affordable when compared with the field, and he's among the most athletic quarterbacks to even wear a Steelers uniform. Assuming he doesn't turn the ball over – a large assumption given his time in Chicago – Fields would be a decent fit on a possible playoff team.

Plan B is Russell Wilson, or choosing the mystery box. Most fans would prefer the mystery box over Wilson, as that narrative played out last season and ended terribly. Pittsburgh lost their last five games, and WIlson appeared lost in the Steelers offense. Since the end of the season, Wilson's camp has blamed Smith for miscommunications on offense, and not giving the veteran quarterback enough leeway to change plays at the line of scrimmage. That strategy backfired, as Wilson's criticism was not received well by those in the building.

Steelers should avoid Sam Darnold, even though he's better than what they have

Pittsburgh would be best-served moving on from that drama, and the Steelers could be interested in Sam Darnold, who is in the mystery box. Darnold played at a Pro Bowl level in Kevin O'Connell's offense. If the Vikings were to welcome Darnold back at his desired pay rate, he'd surely take the offer – but that is unlikely to happen. As great as Darnold is, he has his flaws which were masked by O'Connell. He will not be as lucky or successful with Arthur Smith calling the plays. And from the Steelers perspective, he is not a $40 million quarterback.

That didn't stop ESPN from predicting the Steelers would sign Darnold, in part because of the money they have to offer:

"Keeping Fields is a possibility, but if the Steelers really liked him, why did they continue to play Russell Wilson over him?" ESPN's Seth Walder asked. "The Steelers land him because they have the most to offer -- a potentially very good defense, winning history under Mike Tomlin and the lack of a top pick (making them less likely to take a first-round rookie)."

In his career, Darnold is 1-4 against the Bengals, Browns and Ravens. In those games, he has just a 54.1 completion percentage and a 5-4 touchdown-to-interception ration. That will not cut it in a division loaded at the quarterback position, featuring the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Even the Browns defeated the Steelers last season in a fluke snow game at Cleveland, because that is what happens in AFC North football. The weather can intervene at any given moment, and the games are typically close, even when they shouldn't be.

Darnold is talented, but best-suited in an offensive system that highlights his talents, and masks his deficiencies. While I wish the Steelers had one of those hotshot coordinators, they are instead stuck with Smith because he appeases to Tomlin's conservative nature. Darnold would be a disaster in black and gold.