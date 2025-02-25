So, it seems the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need another quarterback since Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to be free agents this spring. One potential option who has popped up again for the Steelers is former No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance. Yes, the same Trey Lance whose career never really got off the ground in San Francisco and you could pretty much say the same for his time in Dallas the last couple of years. Here we go again with the Steelers heading down the wrong path for a QB.

The Steelers were a rumored landing spot in trade talk last offseason for Lance but opted for Russell and Fields instead. Wilson was once a top-10 NFL QB and a Super Bowl winner so that made sense. Fields had come off a so-so run in Chicago as the Bears QB but he possessed the experience Lance lacks. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys decided to cut ties after the 2024 campaign with Lance so he’ll be available should Pittsburgh decide to roll the dice.

“We took a shot at Trey and wanted to do that,” Stephen Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. “We think the world of Trey … But us having Dak [Prescott] signed up for the long-term, I think he’s probably going to be looking for something different.”

The Steelers could cash in on Cowboys Trey Lance pivot

Something different translates to any opportunity to get significant playing time on an NFL roster. That doesn’t mean it needs to be in the Steel City. Bringing Lance to Pittsburgh would be Justin Fields 2.0 with much less experience. That is not the answer to getting the Steelers back into a position where they can seriously compete in the AFC.

What the Steelers really need to focus on is finding a QB to develop through the draft. That hasn’t worked out so well for them in recent years. Since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh has been trapped in QB purgatory. If not for head coach Mike Tomlin’s defense being so good most years, they’d be one of the worst teams in the league.

If the Steelers are seriously thinking about signing Lance, the only way to sell that to their hardcore fanbase is to let him sit at least one year behind a veteran. Whether that means bringing Wilson back or another option, you can’t sell Steelers fans on Lance being the Week 1 starter. That would be a surefire way to begin the 2025 season on the wrong foot.