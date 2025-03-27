Steelers Russell Wilson divorce dates back to before they even signed him

It is official. After waiting several weeks QB Russell Wilson will not be returning to Pittsburgh for another season. Wilson has signed with the New York Giants on a one-year $21 million deal. This helps the Giants tremendously and this does hurt the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or does it?

Before the free agency period started Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II and GM Omar Khan said they were making it their priority to keep either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson as their quarterback for the 2025 season. Instead, they lost both as Fields went to the Jets and Wilson went to the Giants. Well, if the Steelers wanted them back so bad why didn't they have a sense of urgency?

Rumors have circulated about the relationship between Steelers OC Arthur Smith and Wilson. Smith seemingly preferred to have a mobile QB and a strong run-heavy offense like he had when he was the OC in Tennessee. Because of this, Fields would've been the better option. But, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted Wilson to start because he is a veteran with great experience. So, was everyone butting heads in Pittsburgh?

Frankly, it was the choice to hire Smith as OC in the first place that spelled doom for Wilson. With Smith leading the charge, a player like Wilson – whose ability as a mobile quarterback was declining at a rapid rate by the time he signed with the Steelers – was always bound to fail.

No matter if the rumors or true or not, the Steelers had a mission to sign back Wilson because they had interest. But, if the quarterback and the offensive coordinator can't get along, what is the point of keeping such a toxic relationship on the team?

Did the five-game losing streak play a part in Russell Wilson's Steelers departure?

After the speculation that Smith didn't want Wilson to begin with, it makes you wonder if that historic collapse that the Steelers had at the end of the season played a part? I would say it very well could have. In the 2024-25 season, the Steelers were 10-3 in December and on top of the AFC North. Then they finished the season 10-7 with another loss in the first round of the playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens, making for a five game losing streak. That collapse truly needs to be studied. Was it the team's play? The coaching, or playing the top teams in the span of 13 days? That can all be true, but Wilson played a big part of the collapse.

When Wilson first stepped in after being injured, he was playing great ball. The Steelers offense thrived while the passing game opened up. Suddenly after the bye week, the Steelers looked a lot different, and the defense took a step back as well. Down the stretch, Wilson had four touchdowns and two interceptions, plus he had five fumbles and was sacked 14 times. Most of the sacks he caused but held on to the ball and didn't escape.

Now the Steelers will have to look past their time with Wilson and find their next quarterback. Will it be Mason Rudolph, Aaron Rodgers, or a player they draft? It will be a very interesting next couple of weeks for the Steelers. Rodgers did visit the Steelers but no agreement has occurred. So now it is truly just a waiting game at this point.

Pittsburgh hopes they land Rodgers so they can start looking ahead to the draft. But, they shouldn't give their hopes up on him.