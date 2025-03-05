Steelers stumble upon elite level Justin Fields insurance, and they might need it

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback. The Steelers played through last season with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at the helm, and it ended poorly. Fields was 4-2 as a starter and showed some flashes, but was hamstrung by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, whose conservative style did not allow Fields to flourish.

Some of Smith's stunts were understandable, of course. Fields can be turnover and sack prone. He needs some tracks, or else he can go off the rails. The Steelers safeguarded him a little too much, but there remains a good chance Fields returns to Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin praised his locker room presence and how he handled the benching in favor of Wilson, a veteran who was promised a chance at the reins when he signed with the Steelers in the first place.

Wilson played well to start his Steelers career, but struggled mightily at the tail end of the season. The Steelers lost five straight games heading into the postseason and fell to rival Baltimore in the AFC Wild Card round.

Steelers should bring back Justin Fields along with some insurance

As much as Steelers fans would prefer a big splash this offseason, there aren't many great options available. Once the dust settled on Pittsburgh's playoff loss to Baltimore, what made the defeat all the more painful was the realization that the Steelers still have no answers at quarterback. Their best route forward is to sign Fields, who is familiar with the system and flashed some potential. He is only 26 years old.

Fields has been linked to the Steelers, Jets, and Giants just to name a few, but a Steelers reunion is the most likely outcome. Fields style of play makes relying on him too heavily dangerous. He's an outstanding athlete who can think on his feet. Fields pocket presence is lacking at times, and he's took quick to escape the comfort of the pocket. All of this means the Steelers need a stable backup, and one they can trust just in case Fields goes down.

Gardner Minshew would be beloved with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Enter Gardner Minshew. The Raiders are expected to release Minshew at the start of the new league year. If Minshew has proven anything, it's that he's a top-tier backup QB, and bottom-tier starter. He should not be the Steelers lone answer at quarterback, but after his time with the Raiders he is unlikely to find a better shot at a starting job elsewhere, let alone for a playoff team.

Minshew is the ideal middle ground for the Steelers. If they sign Fields or another veteran quarterback, Minshew becomes a high-end backup Pittsburgh can rely on in case of emergency. As we've seen in an 18-week season, having two quarterbacks is essential. Steelers fans would embrace the quirky Minshew as one of their own.

Minshew made the Pro Bowl in 2023 with the Colts before signing with the Raiders as a bridge starter. His stint in Vegas did not go as well, as Minshew went 2-7 as a starter with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's a journeyman at this point in his career, and Pittsburgh could be his next stop.