Steelers training camp 2025: Full schedule, ticket info, key dates and what to expect

If you’ve been scratching notches off on your wall to count down the days, shaking from football withdrawals,and fixating on the chemical rush that comes with a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp announcement, you’re not in the home stretch yet, but welcome news has arrived.

When and where is Steelers training camp 2025?

The opening date for Steelers 2025 training camp have finally been set for Thursday, July 24 at Saint Vincent College. Additionally, the organization also released its full training camp schedule Tuesday, confirming a slate of 16 open practices that commences with the annual Friday Night Lights session at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on July 26.

When is the first Steelers practice open to fans?

The first open practice to the public will be July 24 at 1:55 p.m.

What are the key dates on the Steelers’ training camp schedule?

On Tuesday, July 29, the Steelers will resume their first padded practice on July 29 at 1:55 p.m. Then, on Aug.1 at 7.p.m. the Steelers will stage their annual ‘Friday Night Lights’ practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. While the final practice open to the public will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m, a closed joint practice is scheduled for April 14 at Acrisure Stadium. However, the headlines in Latrobe may not be about the players on the field than the names missing from it that loom largest.

How do I get Steelers training camp tickets?

Tickets are available early through Ticketmaster for season ticket holders and wait list members, on June 24. After that, they will be available to the general public.

Can Steelers training camp dates change due to weather?

Yes, unfortunately dates and times are all subject to weather conditions so make sure to check those forecasts as the dates get closer.

Major roster decisions remain unresolved. Will Aaron Rodgers be done toying with the Steelers by then and will Pittsburgh have found a viable No. 2 receiver to line up opposite DK Metcalf? And is Omar Khan done making calls, or does he still have another trick up his sleeve in August?

Quarterback carousel still turning

The Steelers reshuffled their offensive depth chart, underscored by the acquisition of Metcalf. But the polarizing four-time MVP quarterback who was set to get him the ball remains unsigned. The 41-year-old who spent last season in New York has snt hints by working out with several Steelers , but has yet to finalize a contract.

Last week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated suggested that the organization is giving Rodgers space to handle personal business and remain away from the team in an unofficial capacity to avoid the distractions he created while stepping away from the Jets a year ago during an international trip. In Rodgers’ convoluted mind that may make sense, but in reality his indecision has left a leadership vacuum at the most important position on the field. It has also complicated the team’s chemistry as well as their timeline for evaluating their young pass-catchers, particularly after sending 2022 second-rounder George Pickens to Dallas.

Wide Receiver help wanted

The departure of Pickens also leaves Metcalf as the team’s lone proven receiver. Pittsburgh's front office has explored a range of trade targets including from Jonnu Smith, Kyle Pitts to Chris Olave, but to date, none have materialized.

Smith’s name briefly surfaced after he missed voluntary OTAs in Miami and expressed openness to restructuring his current contract. Arthur Smith, now the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, coached both Jonnu Smith and Pitts.

Olave represents the most ambitious potential target. The Saints wideout recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under inconsistent quarterback play before a series of concussions ended his 2024 campaign.

If the Steelers stand pat, they will enter camp with Calvin Austin III, rookie Keon Coleman, and veteran Van Jefferson battling for the WR2 role. That may be enough to get through July, but likely not January.

Is Omar Khan still shopping?

Khan earned the nickname “Khan Artist” through his aggressive trade artistry, but so far in 2025, the results have been mixed. He dealt Pickens to Dallas, flipping future assets, and reshaping the passing attack. But by training camp, he still may not be done.

Pittsburgh’s approach this offseason has been methodical, sometimes frustratingly so. Rather than front-load all their acquisitions, the Steelers have let their plans simmer. In a league where big moves often drop in a 48-hour frenzy, Pittsburgh has taken a serialized approach, stretching plot twists over months.

The trade market will remain fluid throughout camp as veterans on other teams grow disgruntled or find themselves squeezed off depth charts. There may be bargains for Khan to make, but it remains to be seen if that patience could pay off.

Camp buzz and fan expectations

Fans will get their first up-close look at high-profile additions like Metcalf, first-round pick Derrick Harmon, and a host of other promising rookies. If no new receiver is added and second-year receiver Roman Wilson doesn’t shine, fans and the media will zero in on every drop, every route run by the next man up.

Mike Tomlin has weathered uncertainty before and avoided losing seasons like the plague, but this year feels especially volatile. Training camp has always been the time to find answers. This summer, the Steelers will be spending camp determining whether the team can rise from a perennial wild-card out to a serious AFC contender and whether the front office can close the loop on the bold decisions it made this spring. For now, the franchise sits in a holding pattern. But once camp begins, the clock officially starts.