Stefon Diggs' Drake Maye endorsement will have Patriots fans over the moon

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has put up some impressive numbers during his 10-year NFL career. He has also played with some standout quarterbacks the past seven seasons. There was two years of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, followed by four seasons with Josh Allen in Buffalo. In 2024, he was dealt to the Houston Texans and paired with 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

Unfortunately, Diggs lasted only eight games before going down with a knee injury. All appears well for the four-time Pro Bowler, who signed with the new-look New England Patriots and new head coach Mike Vrabel.

In four seasons in Orchard Park, the star wideout totaled 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 scores, He caught at least 100 passes each season, and led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020. He’s back in familiar surroundings, and will now team with Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye.

Stefon Diggs is “excited to be back in the AFC East”

“I’m excited,” said Diggs on Friday (via Nick Shook of NFL.com) “I really look forward to it. It’s crazy ‘cause when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities…Well, people say through the grapevine he acts a lot like Josh (Allen). That was my guy, so I look forward to meeting and connecting with him.”

The Pats have spent a lot of money on free agency this year in an attempt to end a three-year playoff drought. Over the past two seasons, New England has finished dead last in the AFC East with consecutive 4-13 marks. Hence, the Patriots own a combined 8-26 record since 2023.

Meanwhile, Diggs has never played on a team that finished with a losing record in 10 NFL seasons, and never won less than eight games in a single-season. He joins a New England club that finished 30th in the league in points scored, next-to-last in total offense, and at the bottom of the NFL in passing yards per contest.

It may be a very exciting season in Foxborough for a lot of different reasons.