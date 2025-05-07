Is Steph Curry playing in Game 2? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

In Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Stephen Curry left the game after suffering a hamstring injury at the 8:48 mark of the second quarter. After Brandon Podziemski subbed in for Curry, the star guard did not return for the rest of the night.

During the post-game press conference, head coach Steve Kerr addressed Curry’s status, stating that the Warriors are preparing for Game 2 with the expectation that Curry won’t be available. The team is still waiting for imaging and further tests to confirm the extent of the injury, but Curry was seen leaving the arena with a noticeable limp, casting doubt on his availability for the next game.

The Warriors may need to win Game 2 without Steph Curry

Surprisingly, this hamstring injury is a first for Curry in his 16-year NBA career. At 37, Curry’s game relies heavily on movement — cutting around defenders, sprinting to the 3-point line, and creatively attacking the basket. Given these factors, the Warriors will likely approach his recovery cautiously, aiming to preserve his availability for the remainder of the series.

Already dealing with a thumb injury on his shooting hand, Curry signaling to the bench to exit the game was the last thing Golden State wanted to see. After a grueling seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, where Curry played in every game and logged 46 out of 48 possible minutes in Game 7, he had just 48 hours to recover before Game 1. Curry managed to play 13 out of 15 possible minutes before Minnesota called a timeout at 8:19 in the second quarter.

Despite Curry’s absence, the Warriors secured a 99-88 victory, taking Game 1 in Minnesota and gaining a 1-0 series lead. The night belonged to Buddy Hield, who scored 24 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Hield also shined in Game 7 against Houston, putting up 33 points while shooting 9-of-11 from three, proving his value once again.

If Curry is sidelined for Game 2, the Warriors will need similar contributions from Hield, along with strong performances from Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green, both of whom had solid performances.