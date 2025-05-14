Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update for Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Game 5

No sense beating around the bush. Per the NBA's official injury report at 6:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 14, Stephen Curry is still listed as “Out” with a left hamstring strain for Game 5.



Now they still have time to call Mark Jackson in, have Mark tell Steph to jump up and down on his left leg for a while, and then make a miraculous recovery, but I don’t see that series of events happening. One in three shot, at best,

The more likely outcome is that they will once again have to try and find offense without Steph on the floor. They haven’t been able to really figure it out yet. We’ll see what other ideas Steve Kerr can come up with. Maybe they can keep the series alive long enough to see a Steph return.

It just feels like time to move onto the next round. The longer this one goes on, the more I fear injuries. I trust Jokic more than anyone to make a comeback in the one series guaranteed to go six-plus games, but I trust his teammates far, far less. Last night, if it didn’t mark the end of the series, it certainly showed exactly what that end would look like: Jokic being the best player in the world surrounded by … I don’t know how to put it nicely.

“His current teammates.”

Tonight is going to be kind of a somber night, in all likelihood. The Celtics are down 3-1 fighting to keep their season alive without Jayson Tatum. The Warriors are down 3-1 fighting to keep their season alive without Stephen Curry. Two championship teams doing their best to hang on.

Like, it’s fun to root for the underdog, and in my mind both the Knicks and the Wolves were the underdogs heading into their series, but this is not how you want to see anyone win. Or lose. Or whatever. Turn off injuries. Injuries suck.