Steph Curry record, stats, and history on NBA Christmas Day
With four NBA titles, an NBA Finals MVP Award, two regular-season MVPs, 10 All-Star Game appearances, an All-Star Game MVP Award, 10 All-NBA selections, a pair of scoring titles, and the most three-pointers in NBA history to his name, Stephen Curry has obviously accomplished quite a bit during his illustrious career with the Golden State Warriors.
All that said, however, the future Hall of Famer has oddly struggled on Christmas Day, a history that began in 2010 and currently includes 10 games, with an 11th set for Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's a quick look at everything Curry has done (or hasn't done) on Dec. 25.
Steph Curry's record on Christmas Day
As mentioned above, Curry has appeared in 10 games for the Warriors on Christmas Day, going just 4-6 in those contests.
After splitting the first six, including a split in a pair of NBA Finals rematches (and previews, as it turned out) with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 10-time All-Star has lost three of his last four on December 25, including a 120-114 defeat to the Denver Nuggets a season ago.
Year
Opponent
Result
Cumulative W-L
Stats
2010
Portland Trail Blazers
W, 109-102
1-0
4 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB
2011
Los Angeles Clippers
L, 105-86
1-1
4 PTS, 4 AST, 5 REB
2013
Los Angeles Clippers
W, 105-103
2-1
15 PTS, 11 AST, 6 REB
2014
Los Angeles Clippers
L, 100-86
2-2
14 PTS, 7 AST, 9 REB
2015
Cleveland Cavaliers
W, 89-83
3-2
19 PTS, 7 AST, 7 REB
2016
Cleveland Cavaliers
L, 109-108
3-3
15 PTS, 3 AST, 3 REB
2018
Los Angeles Lakers
L, 127-101
3-4
15 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB
2020
Milwaukee Bucks
L, 138-99
3-5
19 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB
2021
Phoenix Suns
W, 116-107
4-5
33 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB
2023
Denver Nuggets
L, 120-114
4-6
18 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB
Steph Curry's career statistics on Christmas Day
ln his 10 appearances on Christmas Day, Curry has averaged just 15.6 points per game, which is well below his career average of 24.7.
And the main reason for the low scoring totals is the fact that he's connected on just 52 of 164 (31.7%) shots from the floor and only 18 of 78 (23.1%) from the three-point line. For a guy who's shot 47.2% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc, that's obviously no good. He has hit 34 of 38 free throws (89.5%), but even that's below his career average of 91.0%.
Curry has contributed in other areas at least, chipping in with 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
Memorable Christmas Day performances by Steph Curry
As you can see in the table above, Curry hasn't had many memorable performances on Christmas Day throughout his career. In fact, he's failed to even reach the 20-point mark in nine of his 10 games on the holiday.
The only performance that truly stands out was his outing against the Phoenix Suns in 2021, as he put up 33 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and a block in the Warriors' 116-107 victory.
Even there, though, Curry shot only 10-for-27 from the floor and 5-for-16 from the three-point line. So, it's not as if he was dialed in by any stretch.
Steph Curry's future on Christmas Day
As mentioned, Curry is set for an 11th appearance on Christmas Day this Wednesday, as the Warriors will battle the Lakers, which marks Curry's fourth game against LeBron James on December 25.
In addition to the two games mentioned above against the Cavs, Curry also squared off with James in 2018, which was LeBron's first year with the Lakers. Steph shot just 5-for-17 in that matchup en route to 15 points, while James scored 17 in an easy 127-101 win for Los Angeles.
As far as beyond this season goes, one would think the Warriors will be on the NBA's Christmas Day schedule as long as Curry is still playing. With Golden State easily being one of the most popular teams and Curry easily being one of the most popular players, one would think the league would want to milk that for as long as possible.