Cowboys apparently aren't done with their unique version of nothing yet, per Stephen Jones

It’s been a busy offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. While it feels like they haven’t done much from the outside looking in from a “big splash” standpoint, the Jones family is quite happy with what they’ve done. Many fans and analysts would balk at that notion but according to Stephen Jones, more is yet to come.

We’re not done yet. We still got some things that are outstanding that we’re trying to get done,” said Stephen Jones on the Cowboys’ free agent endeavors

Was Stephen Jones just talking up the Joe Milton trade?

Maybe Jones was talking about the Joe Milton trade with New England that finally got done Thursday. Sure, there was a lot of buzz surrounding that trade but the Cowboys are still heading toward a season where both backups are unproven. With Prescott’s injury history having a proven veteran backup (like Cooper Rush) seems like the best, most logical plan. But then we’re dealing with Jerry Jones here.

[Stephen] Jones claims they are trying to get some “outstanding” things done. That could be in the draft, more trades or late free agent signings. Thus far, Dallas hasn’t done much that moves the needle. Other than re-signing Osa Odighizuwa and KaVontae Turpin, the Cowboys have done a lot more than in previous years, but somehow still feels like they’ve done nothing.

This feels like another year where there will be so many questions surrounding the Cowboys. Micah Parsons is still looking for a contract extension. It just feels like a case of the Cowboys spinning their wheels and going nowhere. They’re playing catch-up with Philadelphia and Washington and gaining zero ground.