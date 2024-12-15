Steve Cohen does everything but Venmo request Mets fans for Juan Soto's contract
By Mark Powell
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen spent at least $765 million of his own money to sign Juan Soto to the richest contract in MLB history – and potentially the history of professional sports. The Mets have long considered Soto their top free-agent option, and despite some long-term concerns with the length of said deal, Cohen was determined to win this bidding war with the Yankees in particular.
The Yankees had an incumbent's advantage, but that wasn't enough. Despite making a World Series with the Mets cross-city rival, Soto believes Cohen's team will become the toast of New York in the years to come. Whether the contract ages well remains to be seen. Soto should remain an elite hitter well into his mid-to-late 30's. Defensively, Soto projects to DH in the years to come rather than a corner outfielder.
None of that matters right now, however. The Mets were just two games away from making the World Series last season, pushing the Dodgers to six. Soto could be the force to push them over the top, or at least he's the horse Cohen is betting on.
Steve Cohen wants Mets fans to make the Juan Soto signing worth it
As lucrative as Cohen is, he is hoping for some return on the fans' end. Soto merchandise should take off the next few seasons, as well as ticket sales. As Cohen was so kind to point out in a post on X, the Mets ranked middle of the pack in attendance last season despite making the NLCS. Now that they acquired the star-power of Soto, that number ought to be a lot higher in 2025 – or else.
"I want to thank Mets fans for responding to the Soto signing. Ticket sales exploded this week vs last week. We were 18th in MLB attendance last year. Any predictions where we end up this year?" Cohen wrote.
I don't know, Steve, what rank would you be okay with?
Cohen is interacting with the fanbase as he typically does. Such a message is (hopefully) harmless, but it hits a bit different when coming from a billionaire baseball owner. Cohen had the resources to sign Soto, he can also sit on his hands just as quickly in the winters to come.
What Cohen isn't saying – or perhaps is indirectly suggesting – is that if Mets fans want him to spend Soto money in future offseasons, they better made it worth his while.