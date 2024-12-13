Should Mets fans be worried? Steve Cohen poked the bear, and Yankees responded
The New York Mets and New York Yankees were engaged in quite an aggressive bidding war for superstar Juan Soto. Ultimately, the Mets would win the Soto sweepstakes by offering the outfielder a 15-year, $765 million deal that would give him the biggest contract in the history of sports.
Since winning the Soto sweepstakes, the Mets haven't made any more moves. New York still has a lot of holes left to fill on the roster, and the front office is being more patient and calculated than expected. First baseman Pete Alonso and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes remain on the market as top targets for the Mets, but they may be priced out of these two because of the massive amount of money spent on Soto.
As for the Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman has responded in a big way.
Steve Cohen poked the bear, Brian Cashman and the Yankees responded
The emergency backup plan for Cashman and the Yankees has been hard to figure out up until now. There were plenty of holes on the Yankees roster following the loss of Soto. New York needed to add a starting pitcher, a closer and bullpen help, an infielder and a first baseman. But losing Soto cleared up so much extra money that the Yankees could afford to pay star players, which is exactly what they've done.
The Bronx Bombers began by signing free agent starting pitcher Max Fried to a massive eight year contract that places him next to Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation. On Friday afternoon, the Yankees swung a shocking trade for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. Williams was expected to remain with the Brewers, but Cashman still swung a trade for the All-Star closer.
Should the Mets be worried?
If they don't start making moves of their own, they should absolutely be worried. The Mets still need to add a corner infielder and a starting pitcher or two. The holes in their roster are worrisome, but they have Soto, so it can't be too bad to be a Mets fan.
As for the Yankees, the moves are far from done. The Bronx Bombers will likely add three or four more good to great players in the coming weeks.