Steve Kerr still has time for political trolling, even during the NBA Playoffs

Steve Kerr has never been shy about his political leanings. He’s often spoken from a left-leaning perspective on current bits of political news. It is frequent enough that I really can’t think of a primary example. It’s just a thing he does. It’s not a series of events. It’s part of who he is.

His political leanings are quite welcome in the broader NBA sphere. He and Gregg Popovich, another outspoken NBA coach, have been put on fake campaign signs multiple times. Popovich–Kerr 2024. That kind of thing.

And the NBA likes having the image of a more open-minded or expressive league. Hard to say how committed the league is to the principles it presents, but from all outward signs, Kerr speaking up like this and expressing opinions that could anger an easily angered orange thing is fine! That’s pretty cool, I think.

This was very much the message of Steve Kerr’s trolling — 'Stand up to the Bully'

As expressed in this AOL article, Steve Kerr wore a Harvard basketball shirt to a Golden State Warriors news conference Tuesday to show support for Harvard’s decision to not succumb to the weird orange radiation emanating from everywhere these days.

I feel like I’m saying orange a lot. Strange.

Kerr went on to say. “[Harvard coach] Tommy Amaker is a friend of mine. He sent me this shirt, and it felt like a great day to wear it… I believe in academic freedom. I believe it’s crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to, and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach, what to say, by our government. That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard, but it's kind of par for the course right now. This is me supporting Harvard.”

For those unaware, Kerr has had strong ties to academia his whole life. His father was assassinated, serving as President of American University of Beirut when Steve was 18. This is a world he’s familiar with and has deep emotional, familiar bonds to.

If he’s speaking about this, it’s a good time to listen.