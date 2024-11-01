Steve Kerr praises Jonathan Kuminga for accepting and thriving in the new bench role
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for Jonathan Kuminga following the star wing's recent benching. Kerr, who demoted Kuminga ahead of the Warriors' 124-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 30, told reporters that Kuminga has been accepting of his new role and is thriving in it.
"He's handled this role change, this quick role change with Steph and Wiggs out very well," Kerr said. "Back-to-back great games."
Kerr further revealed that Kuminga's benching had more to do with fit and floor spacing rather than any sort of demotion.
"Without Steph and Wiggs, I didn't wanna start Trayce [Jackson-Davis], Draymond [Green] and [Kuminga]," Kerr said. "I wanted a little more spacing, and I knew it would be a JK game. I knew he would play a lot because he’s played well against this team. The matchups are good for him. I told him before the game, 'You're going to play a lot.'"
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Jonathan Kuminga thriving off the bench for Warriors
Even off the bench, Kuminga remained as efficient as ever. The fourth-year star is fresh off 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in the win over New Orleans, and has been a significant part of the Warriors' offense during this early part of the season. He's going to have to continue to be a key cog for the Dubs, who are without two of their biggest stars.
The Warriors are currently playing without Curry and Wiggins, who are both sidelined with injuries. Despite those absences, Golden State has managed to weather the storm, starting the season with a 4-1 record. It's been the new guard, from Kuminga to Jackson-Davis to Brandin Podziemski, who have led the way, spacing the floor and sharing the ball while still holding up on the defensive end.
This recent run may bode well for Kuminga, who is also looking for a big-money extension from Golden State. Both sides haven't quite reached a deal yet, but it may be coming sooner rather than later, especially with more performances like the one from a few days ago. Kuminga has struggled with consistency in the past, but his ceiling is as high as ever, and his versatility as a mega-athletic wing is on full display right now.