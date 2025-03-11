Storytelling genius Jeff Teague has the perfect Paul George tale for suffering 76ers fans

Misery loves company. That’s how it works, right? For some people, possibly? It truly is hard to say if hearing Jeff Teague talk about Paul George falling on his face (metaphorically) way back during the 2016-2017 NBA season will have any sort of positive effect on morale in Philadelphia. However, Calvin — of Calvin & Hobbes fame — talked about this once, when he said, “Nothing helps a bad mood like spreading it around."

If that is the way you feel about the negatives in your life right now, then this clip might be perfect for you. It’s got Paul George being quite high on himself, Paul George falling short of his own expectations, and then Paul George getting mocked relentlessly by a Gatorade commercial edit and his own teammates at the time.

If nothing else, Jeff Teague seems to be having a great time in retirement. Good for him.

Teague is perhaps the best former player-turned-podcasters, and regarding Mr. George, Teague said that he didn’t like C.J. Miles taking the last shot of a game at one point in the regular season, telling C.J. “I need to get that last shot.”

Come Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round against the Cavaliers, Paul George got an opportunity to take that shot after receiving a pass from C.J. Unfortunately, that shot missed badly.

One can only imagine what it must have looked like. Actually, you don't have to imagine.

I don’t really know how to counter the general bad vibes of the 76ers at the moment. I like the approach of relentless positivity, but I can also see some people taking that the wrong way, too.

So on one hand, keep your chin up, Paul and Philadelphia. There’s always next year.

On the other hand, go ahead and point and laugh if you think it will help. It’s worth a try.