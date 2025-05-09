Struggling Cardinals prospects put on thin ice with latest GM comments

Frustration surrounding former top St. Louis Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman in The Lou is mounting. And it's coming from all angles — including from the organization's top decision-maker, John Mozeliak, now.

Cardinals fans are disappointed about Walker and Gorman's shortcomings, and reasonably so. Manager Oli Marmol's patience is running thin, publicly putting pressure on them to make the most of their opportunities before it's too late. Now, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has weighed in on the matter, ostensibly not knowing how much more he can take of this.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak's recent comments suggest Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman are hanging by a thread

Not long after Marmol said Walker/Gorman's runways aren't "forever," Mozeliak echoed a near-identical sentiment. The latter used slightly different phrasing to describe the situation, acknowledging the fine line between giving someone a long leash and hurting the team.

"We are trying to win out here," Mozeliak declared, via Katie Woo of The Athletic ($). "We did state we’re going to be patient, and so we are. ... Yes, they are going to be given a long opportunity to try to get themselves where they need to be. But it’s not infinite."

Specifically, Mozeliak pointed to "some strategic things" Walker and Gorman must do to reach their potential and help the Cardinals win ballgames. If they don't, the longtime executive understands that the club can't keep giving them chances and expecting things to start clicking.

"We can’t continue to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different outcome," Mozeliak voiced.

Walker and Gorman aren't delivering in what's proving to be a make-or-break season for them in St. Louis. Mozeliak noted that this is "an important year" for them, recognizing that "you only get so many" shots in 2025 (and beyond). The Cards are trying to balance development and competing, though neither appears to be happening; a concerning trend.

Marmol and Mozeliak are seemingly in lockstep, which could spell trouble for Walker and Gorman. The two players who once topped the Cardinals' pipeline rankings in 2022 have failed to live up to expectations thus far in their respective careers. Meanwhile, other youngsters on the roster are leaving them in the dust, namely outfielder Victor Scott II.