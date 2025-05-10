Stunning Chiefs trade candidate emerges amid Jalen Royals buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs did not surprise anyone when they spent a fourth round pick on wide receiver Jalen Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft. But what might surprise fans in Kansas City is how quickly the rookie pass catcher can make a dramatic impact on the team's receiver room.

Pro Football Network is already speculating that Royals' arrival might spell the end of Hollywood Brown's tenure with the franchise. Presumably, the two will battle it out for a starting spot on the outside during the preseason.

The Chiefs could consider trading this big-name receiver

It's easy to envision the Chiefs wanting to part with Brown if they believe the rookie is ready to supplant him in the starting lineup.

There is a lot of obvious overlap between Brown and Royals' respective skill sets. Neither has the ideal size to operate on the outside but overcomes those limitations with crisp route-running. Brown has more long-range speed than Royals but lacks the acumen the rookie shows when it comes to producing yards after the catch.

Trading Brown would still represent a major gamble for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The Chiefs have deservedly received criticism over the past several seasons for failing to give superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes the weapons he needs to build a lethal offense. Brown isn't a superstar, but he is a quality veteran who can produce yards when playing with such a talented signal-caller.

The presence of both Skyy Moore and Juju Smith-Schuster on the roster does give Kansas City a crowded receiver room to deal with. The franchise invested a second round pick in Moore and it's time for him to justify their investment. Smith-Schuster isn't the star he was back in his prime with the Steelers but he's a useful depth piece who understands Andy Reid's intricate offensive scheme.

The Chiefs should listen on calls about Brown, but they should not look to offload him just to simplify their depth chart. Injuries are going to take a toll on every team during the marathon that is the regular season. Even if Brown loses his starting spot to a fourth-round rookie, he's still just one injury away from being Mahomes' top option. He's worth keeping around even if it's just as a safety blanket for his position group.